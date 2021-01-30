 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   It turns out there can actually be enough NOPES in an Australian home for the owner to openly talk about burning it to the ground, even if they are completely calm about whilst filming. (Fark needs a NOPE Tag)   (twitter.com) divider line
13
    More: Creepy, shot  
•       •       •

445 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 8:15 AM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're just Huntsman spiderlings - they won't kill ya. They eat smaller spiders and other creepy crawlies around the house. They're our friends! Stop being soft cocks.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Counter-argument: This is always a possible outcome for everything to an Aussie.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A mother in Australia found in her daughter's room

Found?? Like, all of a sudden, they just showed up one day?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"I think they're baby huntsmen!  Squeee!  They're so cute!"

*Then* she says maybe they should move out or burn the house down.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiny Spiders
in the wine
make me happy
makes me feel fine
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. They'll get eaten or move out in a day or two.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
get the vacuum cleaner
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Meh. They'll get eaten or move out in a day or two.


The children or the spiders?
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Xai: Archie Goodwin: Meh. They'll get eaten or move out in a day or two.

The children or the spiders?


Yes.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'd love to be a drug rep for Xanax in Australia.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just in time for Spiderday....
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't they use joint compound over there?  You gotta seal all those giant gaps to keep the spiders caged up in the walls!
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.