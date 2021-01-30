 Skip to content
 
(TMZ)   Texas Department of Public Safety sent out an amber alert for.....Chucky?   (tmz.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds about right for data in a test platform accidentally triggered to Production. Some IT tech got some 'splainin to do.

Hey, at least it wasn't a missile launch alert
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was sleeping and go no near Texas.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The Child's Play episode with Glen was really farked up, its worth a watch even if you're not a slasher film kind of person.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Last spotted in NYC.
chuckie attacks in NYC Subway Train
Youtube OS6FeoCo44w
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That sounds about right for data in a test platform accidentally triggered to Production. Some IT tech got some 'splainin to do.

Hey, at least it wasn't a missile launch alert


Here in Canada, an amber alert has the same classification as a missile launch alert, spawning all cell phones to make the incredibly loud "world is ending" noise. This also can't be disabled. The authorities also have a fondness - though they've thankfully improved somewhat - of sending out amber alerts to everybody within a 500km radius. Kid went missing in Ottawa? Let's wake up / harass everyone in Toronto!
 
DRTFA
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Those alerts keep making that annoying noise until they eventually time out or you acknowledge the alert.  Yesterday I received an alert that said a child had been kidnapped in the Miami Dade area.  Not being anywhere near there, I went to silence the alert and noticed the only button said "OK".  It felt very wrong pressing OK for a kidnapping.
 
fark account name
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: That sounds about right for data in a test platform accidentally triggered to Production. Some IT tech got some 'splainin to do.

Hey, at least it wasn't a missile launch alert


Lorem Ipsum is your friend.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Punish the people who did the mistake by having them pay donuts and coffee to the people who decided to use Chucky for tests. It's always a good idea to use data that can't be confused for the real thing when doing test run, just in case of things like this.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So clearly none of them know how to create a quick rule or filter in their email app.  So they deserve the agony of the "reply all" hell they are in.
 
KoreanZombie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

KoreanZombie: So clearly none of them know how to create a quick rule or filter in their email app.  So they deserve the agony of the "reply all" hell they are in.


Wrong thread. Oops.
 
