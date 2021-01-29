 Skip to content
(CNN)   🎵 I'll make you proud of your boy. believe me, bad as I've been, Ma, you're in for an unpleasant surprise 🎵   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Terrorism, new indictment, Police, Crime, Dominic Pezzola, first riot-related case, Justice Department's counterterrorism section  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hanging's too good for 'em.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommie, can you make bail for me?
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"La Boheme".  It's an opera.

/"It's an opera "
 
Lucky LaRue [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two whole arrests, huh?  f*cking amateurs.   Come back when you have over 400 civil-unrest related arrests in Washington DC like the BLM agitators.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The last name of one of the defendants is Pepe?  Amazing.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Lucky LaRue: Two whole arrests, huh?  f*cking amateurs.   Come back when you have over 400 civil-unrest related arrests in Washington DC like the BLM agitators.


From what I've read, more than a few of the arrests related to protests have been quietly dropped.  Police department grunts are not happy about it.  Aw, too bad.

DC ought to release all the BLM marchers, if they haven't already dropped all the charges.  Records expunged, everything sealed.  The marchers did nothing, compared to the rebel scum of Jan. 6.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Now let's watch Republicans get mad that we're fighting terrorism.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
s-media-cache-ak0.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
