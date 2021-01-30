 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed News)   Capitol rioter reading list: "Advanced Improvised Explosives," "Explosive Dusts," "Incendiaries," "The Box Tube MAC-11: The Ultimate DIY Machine Pistol," "Ragnar's Big Book of Homemade Weapons," and "The Advanced Anarchist's Arsenal"   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a copy of The Anarchist Cookbook in college.
I also had stacks of Penthouse Forums.

Dear Fark, I'd never thought I'd ever have a reason to write you until now...
Me and my wife of 30 years just had the maritals. It was Friday, and we'd been to the Olive Garden for some take-out. Then we went to sleep. Good night.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So.. when he gets to prison, no Shop classes for him.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Probably just something to read to blow off steam.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
For academic research purposes only, I'm sure.
 
The Fark Filter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The memo states that the FBI found a thumb drive in "a room that appeared to be used exclusively by the defendant"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have a book on brain surgery.

I have zero desire to do a brain surgery.
 
