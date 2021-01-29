 Skip to content
 
Post office burglars make off with postal funds and mail. Fark: The building does not have surveillance cameras or an alarm system
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I used to deliver to a post office overnight, they didn't even lock their back door
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's some first-class opportunism right there. The post office should address this problem right away. That might cancel any further attempts.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: I used to deliver to a post office overnight, they didn't even lock their back door


If you find the lady responsible, letter know not to leave the door unlocked again...

/ba dum tish
 
