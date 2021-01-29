 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Face On   (usatoday.com)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good idea for people in Hong Kong protesting and being identified by facial recognition.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How much for The Drew?
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's Japan *checks link* does not disappoint!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Old repeat
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sweet! Prestigious Ivy League University, here I come!!!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I use a mask I wear one that's exactly identical to my own face.  Then people see me and say, "Oh it's you."
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: Good idea for people in Hong Kong protesting and being identified by facial recognition.


Wait, I'm confused. Is people protesting for free speech, and for free, fair elections a good thing or a bad thing?
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Well, they offer more protection than this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, Japan, never stop being you.
 
