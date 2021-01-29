 Skip to content
(ABC 30 Fresno)   Any Farkers planning on a road trip through Big Sur on PCH may want to rethink their plans   (abc30.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've wanted to drive a huge chunk of that several times and part of it always seems to be washed out.
 
Notabunny
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I rode my bike through there before it was improved
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
California voted for Biden.

/ducks
//no value added here
 
PirateKing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just get a real good run-up.
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Catalina was better
 
JRoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You may still be able to make it if you're on PCP.
 
