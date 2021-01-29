 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC) Weeners Dongworth refuses to show the goods   (cbc.ca) divider line
7
    More: Weeners, Firefighting, Firefighter, Report, Employment, last week, Firefighters, Apostrophe, Release  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 30 Jan 2021 at 1:41 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not exactly a sing of a healthy workplace culture.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: That's not exactly a sing of a healthy workplace culture.


Dolly Parton - 9 To 5
Youtube UbxUSsFXYo4
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow Subby. I thought you were joking about the name.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welp, the Sixteen Candles reference has been covered...

*clapshandstogetherafewtimesandwalksaw​ay*
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's a Dongworth?
 
ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Better punk album name: Dongworth shows the goods or Dongworth don't show it?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.