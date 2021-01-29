 Skip to content
(KFOR Oklahoma City)   The good news is that you get ten grand. The bad news is that you have to move to Tulsa   (kfor.com) divider line
37
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Whites Only, Please."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Farking Oklahoma?  The whole state is covered in republicans and cow shiat. At least cow shiat can be washed away, but no amount of detergent or bleach will eliminate republicans.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Albert911emt: but no amount of detergent or bleach will eliminate republicans.


Depends on whether you inject it or not.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like Tulsa is about 100 miles from OKC, 100 miles to Ft. Smith, 140 from Wichita, and 160 from Springfield.

Hard pass
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nullav [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Meanwhile they let the north side of the city, which is, you probably guessed, predominately minority-populated, remain under served with decaying infrastructure (no shiat, you can cross the N/S midpoint of the city in many areas and go from freshly paved and striped roads to something that's arguably little better than gravel).

Thats just the surface-level problems. Pay $10k for people to come from out-of-town and jack up the rent? fark you, a fraction of that'd be life-changing to the half of the city you shiatfarks pretend doesn't even exist. New roads to stop farking up people's tires, axles, and transmissions when they can't afford the next thing to break. Funding for a school system that's been painfully neglected for decades to the point I grew up hearing teachers discussing how they'd make ends meat for the next month. shiat, the amount of people barely living paycheck-to-paycheck here would have the kind of buffer they need to "just look for a new job" without as much worry if they only had an extra grand to float them.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nooooooooooooooo-klahoma!

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Tulsa OK" backwards is "KO a slut"

That's all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the Paris of Oklahoma.
 
KaneTheMediocre
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Legalize marijuana and you wouldn't have to pay people to live there.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll gladly move away from Tulsa for $10k.

How's about it, GT?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$10,000?

Not for $100,000.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KaneTheMediocre: Legalize marijuana and you wouldn't have to pay people to live there.


Aren't their med cards basically on request auto approved?

I spent time there on a project years ago and there was a decent bar with a huge selection of beers. That helped make the Tulsa part less bad.
 
fat_free
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark has this one wrong. I was in Tulsa several times last year, and Tulsa is actually kinda cool. We're talking vegan restaurants, the Blue Dome area, pretty decent dive bar scene, the Bob Dylan research foundation and a decent Tulsa University, just to name a few things. They also have a big "medical" marijuana presence, and it's easy to get a Med MJ card for having a hang nail. It's like Austin before Austin became Austin.
They're trying to make it more liberal and artsy, it's a way better place than Riverside & Sacramento.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is going to happen to more and more places in more and more very white states as their college educated kids move away and stay away.

Here's a concept: Instead of trying to pay people live in a place, how about making that place suck less?
People move to large coastal cities because they do just that... they suck less. They suck less when finding things to do. They suck less when finding work that pays decent money. And they suck less in their attitudes toward people they perceive as "not like them". Not even going to TOUCH the politics... that's another whole chapter.

Coastal cities are damn sure not perfect. They can be crowded, expensive and loud. But I was born in a city and every City (capital C) I've lived (8 of them) in had one special quality - they never bored the shat out of me.

tl;dr - Make your place suck less and you won't have to pay people to live there
 
daffy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It would take a lot more then that to get me there. It's just not the place I want to be.
 
kona [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
$10,000?  is that per week?
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You never see Tulsa in the news.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

fat_free: Fark has this one wrong. I was in Tulsa several times last year, and Tulsa is actually kinda cool. We're talking vegan restaurants, the Blue Dome area, pretty decent dive bar scene, the Bob Dylan research foundation and a decent Tulsa University, just to name a few things. They also have a big "medical" marijuana presence, and it's easy to get a Med MJ card for having a hang nail. It's like Austin before Austin became Austin.
They're trying to make it more liberal and artsy, it's a way better place than Riverside & Sacramento.


I was going to say, I assumed Tulsa was a college town.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
For that money you can probably live like royalty in Tulsa. Still no.
 
fat_free
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

holdmybones: KaneTheMediocre: Legalize marijuana and you wouldn't have to pay people to live there.

Aren't their med cards basically on request auto approved?

I spent time there on a project years ago and there was a decent bar with a huge selection of beers. That helped make the Tulsa part less bad.


Yeah on the weed card. Is the bar you're talking about Valkyrie?

I'd still pick Tulsa over Columbus, OH, but that's not really too tough.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fat_free: Fark has this one wrong. I was in Tulsa several times last year, and Tulsa is actually kinda cool. We're talking vegan restaurants, the Blue Dome area, pretty decent dive bar scene, the Bob Dylan research foundation and a decent Tulsa University, just to name a few things. They also have a big "medical" marijuana presence, and it's easy to get a Med MJ card for having a hang nail. It's like Austin before Austin became Austin.
They're trying to make it more liberal and artsy, it's a way better place than Riverside & Sacramento.


I, too, have had a meaningful Oklahoma experience. I could see we were flying over Oklahoma on the in-flight moving map. I looked out the window and could see lights here and there. I imagine someone down there might have been looking up at my plane, this tiny speck in the sky. I think I might have made a meaningful connection with that person, or maybe they just called in a UFO report. Fortunately, no militias shot us down.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: You never see Tulsa in the news.


. . . and I don't want to end up in the news for being lynched by a mob of psychopathic white supremacists who are willing to murder anyone they have to, to make sure their god-king Trump can eat hamberders ontop a skull throne.

I tried working with republicans, getting along with them, and that didn't work. No amount of money would be enough for me to move into one of the hellholes they built to live in.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RandomAxe: "Tulsa OK" backwards is "KO a slut"

That's all.


But do they have any penis mightiers?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's not like the yokels of OK will show up. According to them, they have buildings more than three stories tall and you can't watch that many stories of windows at once to see if someone is pointing a gun at you. So they don't go there.

\overheard at a truck stop
\\guy was explaining why he had never been
\\\he's afraid of libs with guns, you see
 
SpeedyBB
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rewind2846: This is going to happen to more and more places in more and more very white states as their college educated kids move away and stay away.

Here's a concept: Instead of trying to pay people live in a place, how about making that place suck less?
People move to large coastal cities because they do just that... they suck less. They suck less when finding things to do. They suck less when finding work that pays decent money. And they suck less in their attitudes toward people they perceive as "not like them". Not even going to TOUCH the politics... that's another whole chapter.

Coastal cities are damn sure not perfect. They can be crowded, expensive and loud. But I was born in a city and every City (capital C) I've lived (8 of them) in had one special quality - they never bored the shat out of me.

tl;dr - Make your place suck less and you won't have to pay people to live there


Is Tulsa within diving distance of the [pork-barrel] submarine training base?
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I lived there for 2 years about 10 years ago and you're sort of right, but I can't recommend anyone move there unless you really need the money. It's liberal for OK, but it's still right wing and hot. There is fun to be had but they do dumb stuff like cut education budgets that force teachers out of state. Teachers couldn't even strike without approval from the government, which is farked up. That said, cost of living there is way cheap and you'd make some decent cash.

fat_free: Fark has this one wrong. I was in Tulsa several times last year, and Tulsa is actually kinda cool. We're talking vegan restaurants, the Blue Dome area, pretty decent dive bar scene, the Bob Dylan research foundation and a decent Tulsa University, just to name a few things. They also have a big "medical" marijuana presence, and it's easy to get a Med MJ card for having a hang nail. It's like Austin before Austin became Austin.
They're trying to make it more liberal and artsy, it's a way better place than Riverside & Sacramento.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just saying, but if I was American then $10k plus the opportunity to make Oklahoma just a bit more Democratic might be worth consideration.
 
pogopogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is the second year they've done this. Last year they had nearly 400 people. Obviously you could argue it's not the best use of money, but I get it. It's Tulsa's attempt to attract bright young people who might actually stay and raise a family. Most OK natives are fleeing the state as soon as they get a chance. And it's a private foundation funding it, so it's not tax dollars paying for it. That same private foundation paid for a pretty great park near downtown, too.

And you can definitely do worse than Tulsa as far as living. There's basically legal weed (just need a med card and you can get physician approval on-line), nice outdoor recreation, and a great music scene. As long as you stay away from the suburbs, you'd mostly avoid the Repub fundies. Still, as mentioned earlier, it wouldn't be a good place to stay after you have kids since education is woefully underfunded and undervalued in the state.

The way to play it would be to take the $10,000 and the other money you'd save due to the low cost of living and save for a down payment on a house or pay off educational debts while you're young. Then take your money and move somewhere else when you were ready to have a family.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At the risk of being castrated (why can't auto correct spell castrated)
Northeast OK is pretty.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Summer in Oklahoma:

Temperature: 100
Humidity: 100
Windspeed: 100
Tornadoes: 100
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pogopogo: This is the second year they've done this. Last year they had nearly 400 people. Obviously you could argue it's not the best use of money, but I get it. It's Tulsa's attempt to attract bright young people who might actually stay and raise a family. Most OK natives are fleeing the state as soon as they get a chance. And it's a private foundation funding it, so it's not tax dollars paying for it. That same private foundation paid for a pretty great park near downtown, too.

And you can definitely do worse than Tulsa as far as living. There's basically legal weed (just need a med card and you can get physician approval on-line), nice outdoor recreation, and a great music scene. As long as you stay away from the suburbs, you'd mostly avoid the Repub fundies. Still, as mentioned earlier, it wouldn't be a good place to stay after you have kids since education is woefully underfunded and undervalued in the state.

The way to play it would be to take the $10,000 and the other money you'd save due to the low cost of living and save for a down payment on a house or pay off educational debts while you're young. Then take your money and move somewhere else when you were ready to have a family.


Goddamnit man, how many years have you been thinking about this?
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
10k once or 10k a month life? 10k isn't much to pick up and plant new roots.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, I'd go just to get away from where I am. 

Probably aren't any jobs, though. Kind of a deal breaker.
 
pogopogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Goddamnit man, how many years have you been thinking about this?


I guess a year if that's how long this has been offered. I'm a teacher in OK and originally from NE OK, so there's nothing else to do but dream the dream.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Tulsa has this slide:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which seems ... apeeling?
 
