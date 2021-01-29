 Skip to content
(My Modern Metropolis)   Someone found a couple of old bison sculptures. *yawn* In a cave. "Hurrrr?" Perfectly Preserved 15,000 year old bison sculptures in a cave in France, "Ooo La La"   (mymodernmet.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Funny to think that there was a time in human history that hunting bison was pretty much the most important activity there was.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Funny to think that there was a time in human history that hunting bison was pretty much the most important activity there was.


You're saying it's not anymore?
 
gbv23
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
haknudsen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I love how the "perfectly preserved" bison have many cracks and parts missing.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
i'm still trying to get the site's secret to TRUE creativity~!!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

haknudsen: I love how the "perfectly preserved" bison have many cracks and parts missing.


You don't get how archaeology works, do you?
 
