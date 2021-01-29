 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WLWT)   If you see cops making an arrest and get salty with them, you might get arrested yourself. Especially if you're driving a salt truck and dump your payload on them   (wlwt.com) divider line
14
    More: Stupid, Automobile, City of Cincinnati salt truck, Truck, Trucks, Sodium chloride, Vehicle, Reading police officer, English-language films  
•       •       •

341 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 9:17 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Will he be charged with a salt?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's not kosher
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mmmmm, salt pork
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His only comment?

"Worth it!"
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: His only comment?

"Worth it!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


The face of "Yeah, so?"

/I heard elsewhere today (story is more or less local to me) that he's got 30+ moving violations in the past few years.  Someone on city council was all "And he's 'driving' for us...?!?!!!"
//haven't seen the last reported anywhere else but the WTF? was awesome at the time
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ah, a seasoned criminal.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In my personal experience I've never been stopped by a cute female cop that, when I got home, prompted me to whip out my salt truck and dump my payload, into a sock or otherwise.
Maybe I've been doing this whole non-crime thing wrong.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Ah, a seasoned criminal.


I was thinking that they had seasoned officers now
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ACAB

All Cops Are Brined
 
Super_pope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'll believe their story when we see the video and not before.  More likely they spotted a black man and tried to murder him.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: /I heard elsewhere today (story is more or less local to me) that he's got 30+ moving violations in the past few years. Someone on city council was all "And he's 'driving' for us...?!?!!!"


Someone's either faking surprise or remarkably clueless about the caliber of your average city maintenance driver
 
sforce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Could a mod step in and correct the injustice in the headline please? It should be:

If you see cops making an arrest and get salty with them, you might get arrested yourself. Especially if you're driving a salt truck and dump your load on them
 
Insain2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He obviously a Azzhat.....just one whom won't be employed by the City of Cincinnati anymore!!!!!!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.