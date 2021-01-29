 Skip to content
(Q13 Fox)   Things to put in the recycling bin: Plastic containers, cardboard, glass bottles, aluminum cans. Things to NOT put in the recycling bin: Pizza boxes, light bulbs, ceramics, human bodies   (q13fox.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Police, Coroner, Pierce County, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Recycling, Conveyor belt, Belt, medical examiner  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!


Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sharbear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a Breaking Bad episode.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!

Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer


You can't compost human bodies.  You're supposed to use them to feed the hogs.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcmiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does subby have against organ donation?
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!

Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer


I just put mine in the Tennessee body farm. No one will look there
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not a problem if you eat what you catch
 
pwkpete
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been reading too much fark - I started reading the headline and knew exactly where it was going to finish...

Not sure if that is sad or depressing
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, f@ck me. BRB got a garbage can to clean.
 
sacoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, we just read our garbage company's list of nonrecyclables, spotted bowling balls on the list and wondered about the story that led that to that being there. I guess when we get the new list and this is on there, we'll know that story.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OilfieldDrunk: no1curr: BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!

Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer

I just put mine in the Tennessee body farm. No one will look there


Nashville resident shaking tiny, decomposing fist.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sforce: [Fark user image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the blue recycling bin - use the green organics waste bin.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
 Bodies go in the regular bin?

*jots down*
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sforce: [Fark user image 850x478]


six posts in. Outstanding!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sforce: [Fark user image 850x478]


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pwkpete: I've been reading too much fark - I started reading the headline and knew exactly where it was going to finish...

Not sure if that is sad or depressing


Hey, I was expecting it to be a baby.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ok, so every pizza box I've had delivered in the past 20 years has a recycling symbol on it and calls itself corrugate.

My blue bin from the city says NO PIZZA BOXES.

What is this I don't even
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

no1curr: BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!

Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer


Murderer?  Way to jump to conclusions buddy, look just because I have a hobby that's a little rare doesn't mean you can jump to a conclusion like that.  Collecting political door-knockers and forcing them to fight to the death for my amusement in my 2nd basement dungeon arena/debate stage is just my way of participating in the political process.  I am not the one murdering the loser, the winner is.

This year's catch was very bountiful and the tournament has been going on for literally months now thanks to all the bodies of losers to keep the other contestants fed.  The only trouble is apparently one of them got word about the election results and now half of them regret everything and just want to go home, too bad for them!
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Ok, so every pizza box I've had delivered in the past 20 years has a recycling symbol on it and calls itself corrugate.

My blue bin from the city says NO PIZZA BOXES.

What is this I don't even


The cardboard itself is recyclable.

Many recycle places won't take used pizza boxes due to the grease contamination. Some do, though. My city has no restriction on pizza boxes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!


Because you get +60 Stealth Points for doing so.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: sforce: [Fark user image 850x478]

six posts in. Outstanding!


You should actually see the movie.
It's really good.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

YouPeopleAreCrazy: tricycleracer: Ok, so every pizza box I've had delivered in the past 20 years has a recycling symbol on it and calls itself corrugate.

My blue bin from the city says NO PIZZA BOXES.

What is this I don't even

The cardboard itself is recyclable.

Many recycle places won't take used pizza boxes due to the grease contamination. Some do, though. My city has no restriction on pizza boxes.


They just throw them out themselves when they sort everything.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Ok, so every pizza box I've had delivered in the past 20 years has a recycling symbol on it and calls itself corrugate.

My blue bin from the city says NO PIZZA BOXES.

What is this I don't even


It's recyclable as long as it's not contaminated with food like cheese, sauce, or grease. It's no good if there's food waste soaked into it.

So if it's something like Papa Johns' garlic breadsticks where the grease will soak through the paper tray, through the breadstick box, through the top of the pizza box sitting below the breadstick box, drip onto the pizza, and then spill over the sides of the pizza, well, probably not recyclable anymore.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: tricycleracer: Ok, so every pizza box I've had delivered in the past 20 years has a recycling symbol on it and calls itself corrugate.

My blue bin from the city says NO PIZZA BOXES.

What is this I don't even

It's recyclable as long as it's not contaminated with food like cheese, sauce, or grease. It's no good if there's food waste soaked into it.

So if it's something like Papa Johns' garlic breadsticks where the grease will soak through the paper tray, through the breadstick box, through the top of the pizza box sitting below the breadstick box, drip onto the pizza, and then spill over the sides of the pizza, well, probably not recyclable anymore.


It's the China Syndrome of foodstuffs!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sacoo: Wow, we just read our garbage company's list of nonrecyclables, spotted bowling balls on the list and wondered about the story that led that to that being there. I guess when we get the new list and this is on there, we'll know that story.


Bowling balls on a garbage slide would fark up a lot of shiat or kill someone.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My building recently switched waste & recycling pick-up contractors, and this week management distributed the new guidance sheet to everyone. It's SEVEN pages, with detailed lists of what can and cannot go into each of the eight categories we now have to sort everything into, but nowhere in it does it say we can't recycle bodies.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no1curr: BumpInTheNight: Why would you throw out perfectly good human bodies?!

Put it in the compost heap like a responsible, sustainable murderer


Driving up to Green River to dump a body is so last century.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
In a weird way, I hope this was from an commercial waste pickup.

Maybe it is just me, but by volume my recycling is mostly air. Humans are mostly water. Given those two data points, seems really odd that no one would have noticed. If it were not commercial.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
