Minnesota breweries forced to dump beer due to closed taprooms and restrictive off-sale laws.
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Lutherans only just started letting you buy on Sundays, STFU before they hear you!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beer has a shelf life. When the quarantine first hit, one of the things we had to do was dump all our bottled beer, because we knew it would be off by the time we got back. Our distributor was cool enough to reimburse us for all our untapped kegs, and they even came by to pick them up.

Yes, we took home a LOT of beer going into the quarantine. It DID get destroyed, and I regret that I didn't the 'fridge space for a keg. I got a lot of housies. The sixers on the other hand did cover them pretty well for about a week though, so maybe the keg was just being greedy.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is such a failure of our government it is disgusting.  To think we could have each had an emotional support keg this whole time.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Went in expecting a regular article about a seller complaining about having to abide by restrictions that hurt them.  But TFA seemed more about Minnesotan growler law, which was actually interesting, despite being extremely lax on details, but which led me to look it up.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
shiat just got real.
 
soupafi
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
El_Dan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alcohol abuse.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOO...

*gasp gasp gasp*

OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO​OOOO
 
Corvus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
California they opened up allowing the breweries to delver to your door when covid started.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I do, subby. Rather too often, I suppose.

Tonight's menu:

Bush Ambree/Charactere 9/10
Corsendonk Dubbel Kriek 4/10
Samichlaus Classic 9.5/10
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some parts of Illinois are open. Just saying.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nooooooooooo, send it to meeeeeeeeeeeeee!
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Send state legislators some Bud Light.
 
