 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   Wait, not so fast   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
17
    More: Amusing, Stock market, Brookings Institution, young men, Need, Reproduction, Fertility, dumb hypothesis, serious-minded reports  
•       •       •

794 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 6:35 PM (22 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note how [Sen. Warren] did not add, "Also, women need to do their part by seducing men away from E-Trade." Nobody serious thinks that's how you regulate the world of finance.

Nobody Serious must be a Farker.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We all know what women think of that theory
 
Elzar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
is there a non-paywall version?
 
skyotter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Here's a idea, WaPo.

How about when an idiot says an idiotic thing, YOU DON'T F*CKING AMPLIFY IT.

Let's try that, okay?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That is a brave hot take.
 
morg
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Define "sex" because I get uncomfortable if there are too many people.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

skyotter: Here's a idea, WaPo.

How about when an idiot says an idiotic thing, YOU DON'T F*CKING AMPLIFY IT.

Let's try that, okay?


That's why they never quoted Grandpa Gropes during his campaign
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Somehow dweeby, basement-dwelling incels have the power to trash the stock market and use "meme magic" to get Donald Trump elected, but not enough to convince women that a jobless twerp with a taste for "chicken tendies" whose assets are a Funkopop collection and some My Little Pony DVDs is a desirable mate?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: skyotter: Here's a idea, WaPo.

How about when an idiot says an idiotic thing, YOU DON'T F*CKING AMPLIFY IT.

Let's try that, okay?

That's why they never quoted Grandpa Gropes during his campaign


Well that certainly was some typed words.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Not So Fast!" from National Lampoon Loaded Weapon - Corny Joke
Youtube Mo4mJCvV-t0
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Counterpoint to the article:

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Repressed homoerotic rage is the engine driving the gun industry, the car industry, and a big ugly hunk of the tech/net industry, and somehow intersects almost nowhere with the fashion business. Deep down there, militarism and fascism are all about the lost art of men dressing up. If only we could get these guys together.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How do we know unless we try?
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The drugs I'm taking have liked my sex drive, my marriage has never been so secure
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.