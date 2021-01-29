 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   In 2020 the US spent $200 million to send 8700 ventilators to other countries such as... um... well... we don't know   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
6
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 3:50 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's at least 200 million in Jared's foreign bank account. These bastards are set for life.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They went to Russia and maybe also some of Russia's vassal states
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
1) Griftystan.
.
.
.
.
.
2)Nowhere else.
 
Alebak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, they're gone.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This doesn't sound like US emergency spending at all. Did they check Iraq?
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Check Ivanka and Kushner's foreign bank accounts in Dubai, Israel, etc.
/definitely find it there
//count on it.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.