(LAD Bible)   Man is so in love with a sex doll the factory had to give him a new head   (ladbible.com) divider line
59
    More: Giggity, Sex doll, new sex doll girlfriend, Xie Tianrong, baby doll, silicone 'girlfriend, Hong Kong, online order, life size doll  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"LAD BIBLE" is ... exactly ... wait, I don't want to know, never mind.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
largedon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA
Xie Tianrong, 36, lives with his parents and now his silicone 'girlfriend' - a life size doll manufactured in China.

This might be actually be a parent's worst nightmare. Your middle-aged son, living in your basement with his plastic wife.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laugh or shudder if you want, but unlike fat girls' French fries, his ersatz luvin' isn't going to shorten his life span.

Unless he's really energetic about it....

I've thought Ewwww! about the physiques of French fry farkers lots of times.
 
roc6783
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killing your sex doll?
Where do these people get off?
Actually, don't answer that.
My interest in these stories is waning.
Everyone has a kink, but why put it out there?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This isn't cute it's mental illness.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Tell me more
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I played in an alternative/punk band back in the early 90's Some original songs we had were "Fat Girls Dress Sexy" and "Paper Love Doll"


Hazcon - Paper Love Doll
Youtube 83JvEWShNyc
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


It's less weird then asking another human to pretend to be a doll.

Right!? I feel like it is.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

largedon: FTFA
Xie Tianrong, 36, lives with his parents and now his silicone 'girlfriend' - a life size doll manufactured in China.

This might be actually be a parent's worst nightmare. Your middle-aged son, living in your basement with his plastic wife.


And she doesn't even cook!
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"So you have a fancy sex doll that you do not have sex with..."
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


well, people being into sex dolls is clearly an evolutionary dead-end.

it won't be a problem for long.

/OTOH, I've learned it not up to us to determine what's weird for someone else.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


The greatest danger in Paris is the widespread and uncontrolled presence of whores. As a result, Hitler is said to have given approval to create a smaller-than-life doll to do nasty German things to, which was designed under the supervision of Adam Zimmerman at the German Hygiene Museum.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, people like this make R.P. McMurphy look sane and rational by comparison!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Instead of a sex doll can they make me a life size Linda Blair exorcism doll that sprays pea soup out of its mouth?

/there's someone for everyone
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Instead of a sex doll can they make me a life size Linda Blair exorcism doll that sprays pea soup out of its mouth?

/there's someone for everyone


TBH, having one as a Halloween decoration would be a lot of fun.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

largedon: FTFA
Xie Tianrong, 36, lives with his parents and now his silicone 'girlfriend' - a life size doll manufactured in China.

This might be actually be a parent's worst nightmare. Your middle-aged son, living in your basement with his plastic wife.


Nah. If he dies they'll just marry him to the corpse of some woman.

Not joking.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


What's weirder is, apparently he's not even farking it.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 300x168]
"So you have a fancy sex doll that you do not have sex with..."


What else am I going to keep in my above-ground cave that moves around?
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA: "He added he had never 'violated' Mochi and doesn't try to kiss her, as he's afraid the saliva's acidity might damage the doll's sensitive skin. What a thoughtful guy. "

He needs a more basic pH level.
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

largedon: This might be actually be a parent's worst nightmare. Your middle-aged son, living in your basement


Fark user imageView Full Size


how quickly we forget about the real basement dwellers...
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SpocksEars: dothemath: [Fark user image 300x168]
"So you have a fancy sex doll that you do not have sex with..."

What else am I going to keep in my above-ground cave that moves around?


Knowing that at least one person gets this is all I need.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

Coulda had twins.
 
hammettman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay, that's just plain weird.

I do recognize that this might be an understatement of the matter.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

What's weirder is, apparently he's not even farking it.


He does make her watch him jerk off though.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

What's weirder is, apparently he's not even farking it.

He does make her watch him jerk off though.


She's just being polite.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
YOU GOT PLASTIC FEVER, BOY!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size



Me, I figure it's harmless.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Ya know, real humans are gross. They leave bits of skin and toenails and hair in the bathroom and they are hard to sterilize. And they don't shut up when you want and their family is full of heroin addicts. When your significant other meat human is gone and it's just you alone every damn day you'd maybe like something to fill that space.

And you can't go outside and see humans because it's Covid-Year and you have no health insurance, or the FBI is looking for you, or you keep getting shot down because your looks don't conform to some 2021 stereotype or you are "too old", or see paragraph one, then maybe a few thousand dollars is the LEAST EXPENSIVE option to exercise your muscles and have something to curl up with and just hang on to to make it through another day.

Mean People Suck
Plastic People will in a few more years
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


Think of it as an oversized fleshlight that never gets fat.

Or think of it as a thunder jacket for emotionally immature people

Think of it as a hobby horse that looks like a person, but is more fun to ride.

Just don't stop thinking of it.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 465x451]
Coulda had twins.


Waifu is also a form of self defense....nobody will want to be near you.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


Your sex doll left you, let it go
 
zbtop
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is anyone being harmed or forced to act against their consent? No?

Let's not act like we're better. Everyone, every single one of us, is into something most others will find weird, horrific, unforgiveable, or inexplicable. Rule 34 exists for a reason, and all of us are complicit.

Especially you sick missionary-only people. Gross.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UngaBeat: Ya know, real humans are gross. They leave bits of skin and toenails and hair in the bathroom and they are hard to sterilize. And they don't shut up when you want and their family is full of heroin addicts. When your significant other meat human is gone and it's just you alone every damn day you'd maybe like something to fill that space.

And you can't go outside and see humans because it's Covid-Year and you have no health insurance, or the FBI is looking for you, or you keep getting shot down because your looks don't conform to some 2021 stereotype or you are "too old", or see paragraph one, then maybe a few thousand dollars is the LEAST EXPENSIVE option to exercise your muscles and have something to curl up with and just hang on to to make it through another day.

Mean People Suck
Plastic People will in a few more years


Here. I found something to cheer you up
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We're getting closer to the ultimate fantasy/reality merger.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I don't see the giggity, but I'm reeeally happy for you subby.

\slowly backs out of the thread.....
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

What's weirder is, apparently he's not even farking it.

He does make her watch him jerk off though.

She's just being polite.


His career in stand up comedy is over.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.


1) He's having fun
2) He's not threatening anyone
3) It's probably a response to various social pressures
4) It's a healthier response to social change than we see here in the US.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't kink shame, but I have a hard time viewing this as a kink, and rather as a profound social disability. Like an eating disorder, it just seems like that can't be good for you.
 
UngaBeat [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Here. I found something to cheer you up


Is she silicone or TPE?

...And I think we can all see the marketing opportunity Dominion pillows might have coming up in this space.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: FTA: "He added he had never 'violated' Mochi and doesn't try to kiss her, as he's afraid the saliva's acidity might damage the doll's sensitive skin. What a thoughtful guy. "

He needs a more basic pH level.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: [4.bp.blogspot.com image 465x451]
Coulda had twins.


Came for this.


/SO RONERY
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

1) He's having fun
2) He's not threatening anyone
3) It's probably a response to various social pressures
4) It's a healthier response to social change than we see here in the US.


5) It's farking weird.
6) But hey...it's a free country and all that.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: MadHatter500: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

1) He's having fun
2) He's not threatening anyone
3) It's probably a response to various social pressures
4) It's a healthier response to social change than we see here in the US.

5) It's farking weird.
6) But hey...it's a free country and all that.


It is in China, so no it isn't a free country.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Roxy Music - In Every Dream Home a Heartache
Youtube LSniBxXjK_8
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DerAppie: The_Sponge: MadHatter500: TwowheelinTim: This. This is just so f*cking weird. The whole sex doll thing is just so f*cking weird. We as a species do not deserve to live on this planet any longer. We passed that mark centuries ago. Maybe even millennia.

1) He's having fun
2) He's not threatening anyone
3) It's probably a response to various social pressures
4) It's a healthier response to social change than we see here in the US.

5) It's farking weird.
6) But hey...it's a free country and all that.

It is in China, so no it isn't a free country.


D'oh!  That's what I get for posting memes instead of reading TFA.
 
