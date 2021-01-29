 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Who braves jumping off a bridge and rushing across razor-sharp oyster beds to rescue a toddler? Super Dad   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

874 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 6:05 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Solid guy.

/I'm doing a rare and giving the Fail the benefit of the doubt for accuracy. If the tale's not true, it should be.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've going cut up by oyster beds and barnacles on pier piling. I'll buy this man beers if we ever meet. What a great guy!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Threp: Solid guy.

/I'm doing a rare and giving the Fail the benefit of the doubt for accuracy. If the tale's not true, it should be.


Exactly this.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus fark, the pictures of his feet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, kiddo.  I can make another one of you.  Have a good river adventure!
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
father saves three-year-old girl


She's 3... how attached can you really be?


/i keeed
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
There was a Canadian movie back in the early 1990's about a French priest going on a "mission" to convert the "savages" in the 1700's where they were captured by an enemy tribe, can't remember the name, and there was a scene where someone got their finger cut off with an oyster or clam shell while being tortured. I still cringe recalling it. Those things are frkking sharp.
 
Muta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nyseattitude: father saves three-year-old girl


She's 3... how attached can you really be?


/i keeed


And they're young, the wife can pop out a replacement.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cool guy!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Jesus fark, the pictures of his feet

[Fark user image image 400x400]


Even Rex Ryan is disgusted
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
SPONGE-BOB-SQUARE-PANTS!!
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Muta: nyseattitude: father saves three-year-old girl


She's 3... how attached can you really be?


/i keeed

And they're young, the wife can pop out a replacement.


Yeah, but IT'S NOT EVEN HIS KID. Most dads would do this for their *own* 3-year-old. Doing it for some random kid is what puts him in hero territory.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: EvaDewer: Jesus fark, the pictures of his feet

[Fark user image image 400x400]

Even Rex Ryan is disgusted


This is the content I come to Fark for.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Darwin almost got her
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was hoping for a Shaft reboot from the headline.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At least all that salt water acts as a natural painkiller!

Oh, wait.
 
Sloppy Wreck
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good for him.

Here in America, everyone would have whipped out the old phone, recorded and posted the kid drowning on their Facebook feed.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: There was a Canadian movie back in the early 1990's about a French priest going on a "mission" to convert the "savages" in the 1700's where they were captured by an enemy tribe, can't remember the name, and there was a scene where someone got their finger cut off with an oyster or clam shell while being tortured. I still cringe recalling it. Those things are frkking sharp.


The Black Robe
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And now we call him Stumpy.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Jesus fark, the pictures of his feet

[Fark user image image 400x400]


The blood must have been a horror show. I once got a piece of broken glass in my work shoe while moving recycling bins and that little 10-15mm cut gushed blood all over until we could get the glue and bandages out of the first aid kit.
 
jimpoz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Al Bundy Psycho Dad Intros
Youtube TS0fanWVL8k
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EvaDewer: Muta: nyseattitude: father saves three-year-old girl


She's 3... how attached can you really be?


/i keeed

And they're young, the wife can pop out a replacement.

Yeah, but IT'S NOT EVEN HIS KID. Most dads would do this for their *own* 3-year-old. Doing it for some random kid is what puts him in hero territory.


Definitely a hero. This is also so very much a Dad thing. Pure reflex action, no difference if it's his of not. Hell, both mine are teenagers now and I'm still keeping an eye out when I see others' little kids in situations where they might get hurt. I'd dive in after a random toddler in a heartbeat. I figure most parents would.

God mine were just the best at that 3-7yo range. Pure joy. But you can't trust them not to do something insane half the time though.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

Scott Windon (pictured middle) has been labelled a hero after saving the life of a three-year-old girl in Sydney

Glad they labeled which one is Scott. I was a bit confused till I read the caption at the bottom.

Scott!!!! You're the man!!!
It's going to be several hours for the pucker to finally relax back to normal, after seeing your injuries.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 minute ago  

EvaDewer: Yeah, but IT'S NOT EVEN HIS KID. Most dads would do this for their *own* 3-year-old. Doing it for some random kid is what puts him in hero territory.



Nope, she's his kid now.

When you rescue them they imprint on you and will start following you around. Also if the bio parents catch his scent they won't go near her or feed her or anything.


I am making things up.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.