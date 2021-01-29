 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reuters)   Canada cancels all flights to warmer destinations, remainder of planet cut off   (reuters.com) divider line
49
    More: News, Pierre Trudeau, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Spain, North America, Avianca, Canada, Canada's major airlines, Airline  
•       •       •

1828 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 2:29 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



49 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Millionaire private planes exempt, I assume?
 
Nirbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Millionaire private planes exempt, I assume?


Well of course. We don't have Antifa up here.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then fly United or Delta.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aboot time, eh?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOOD!!!  They don't want your stupid syrup, or your weird bacon!!
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean its minus 20 with the wind chill. So yeah.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: Then fly United or Delta.


Or, here's a wild idea. Just stay home all of you selfish, plagrat c*nts. It really isn't that hard.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't this xenophobic a year ago?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

American-Irish eyes: Wasn't this xenophobic a year ago?


No, because racists don't exist.
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Millionaire private planes exempt, I assume?


I thought the millionaires were flying north into the rural areas to have a better chance at getting a vaccination.
 
taintbaggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
North Dakota will be devastated
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well so much for my plans to corner the international market for smuggled Timbits.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take, "Things that should have been done in March 2020" for $200 Alex.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Greenlandic Tourist Commission welcomes this decision.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the whole world should just do what I was screaming for in early February and shut down all international air, land, and sea travel except for vessels containing shipments of goods.
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: GOOD!!!  They don't want your stupid syrup, or your weird bacon!!


This man is lying.  We definitely want your syrup and bacon.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Maybe the whole world should just do what I was screaming for in early February and shut down all international air, land, and sea travel except for vessels containing shipments of goods.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Canadians are some of the most smug, self-entitled assholes I've ever met.

/Canadian
 
thedeathknell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess we'll just have to sit here and freeze to death in the dark.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: Good. Canadians are some of the most smug, self-entitled assholes I've ever met.

/Canadian


ruudue
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Montrealer who took his daily constitutional just now wearing full body longjohns, two more layers
on top (a seriously great warm jacket, mucho $), thick pants, boots, hat, masked (of damn course)
gloves and all, I am getting a kick out of subby's headline and the obligatory "Canaduh's cold!" jokes.
Ain't that bad if you have the right gear.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey now...

Antartica and Siberia are still an option.

Mind you, given I have been wearing four layers to go outside for the past few days, I doubt I'd notice the temperture difference.  Maybe I wouldn't start to sweat...
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: or your weird bacon!!


It's called ham.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind this.

What I MIND is not being able to ski.

I mean, I understand it, but I mind it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: or your weird bacon!!


Your loss. There's a whole world of tasty bacon out there.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just fly to Alaska, and change to another air line.
Or Russia.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedeathknell: Guess we'll just have to sit here and freeze to death in the dark.


They said that in Iceland, until they made a volcano or two.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skeleton Man: Maybe the whole world should just do what I was screaming for in early February and shut down all international air, land, and sea travel except for vessels containing shipments of goods.


That would have prevented me from fleeing the United States, so I'm glad Canada didn't listen to you on that one.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

I'll bet that's going to go over well.

SumoJeb: aboot time, eh?


It's really more "a-boat" than "a-boot". ;)
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Good. Canadians are some of the most smug, self-entitled assholes I've ever met.

/Canadian


especially those inbred hicks in Alberta

/Albertan
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

I'll bet that's going to go over well.

SumoJeb: aboot time, eh?

It's really more "a-boat" than "a-boot". ;)


I wonder how long it will take tp get the results.

Back in July, I had to take a COVID test since I was having some minor surgery.  Took the test on a Sunday, and they called me on Tuesday to let me know that my results weren't in and they were obviously displeased with their lab.  So they said I could still have surgery on Wednesday if I wanted to.

/So I went in anyhow.
//Mediocre story bro.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

I'll bet that's going to go over well.

SumoJeb: aboot time, eh?

It's really more "a-boat" than "a-boot". ;)


Trudeau was saying it will cost $2000 to boot.  Which of course raises the question on what kind of hotels is he thinking of?
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

I'll bet that's going to go over well.

SumoJeb: aboot time, eh?

It's really more "a-boat" than "a-boot". ;)


no. I'm quite sure I say aboot
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Or, here's a wild idea. Just stay home all of you selfish, plagrat c*nts.


What are plagrat? Do have comfortable vagoos?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: theToadMan: Or, here's a wild idea. Just stay home all of you selfish, plagrat c*nts.

What are plagrat? Do have comfortable vagoos?


How is plagrat formed?
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

American-Irish eyes: Wasn't this xenophobic a year ago?


It was xenophobic, in the US, because a certain moron only cancelled flights from certain areas, instead of ALL flights, as it should have been.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: mikaloyd: theToadMan: Or, here's a wild idea. Just stay home all of you selfish, plagrat c*nts.

What are plagrat? Do have comfortable vagoos?

How is plagrat formed?


That's easy. In the vagoo
/or in the "c*nt" for our Australian friends
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

theToadMan: WhippingBoi: Good. Canadians are some of the most smug, self-entitled assholes I've ever met.

/Canadian

especially those inbred hicks in Alberta

/Albertan


Especially those people in Toronto

/Northern Ontario, most other Canadians don't know we are here.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

I'll bet that's going to go over well.

SumoJeb: aboot time, eh?

It's really more "a-boat" than "a-boot". ;)

no. I'm quite sure I say aboot


Well *I* say "avoision"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just 7 months too late...

And not having the returning people isolated in Moosonee for a fortnight or something.
 
Mussel Shoals [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
newsmakerblogdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: As a Montrealer who took his daily constitutional just now wearing full body longjohns, two more layers
on top (a seriously great warm jacket, mucho $), thick pants, boots, hat, masked (of damn course)
gloves and all, I am getting a kick out of subby's headline and the obligatory "Canaduh's cold!" jokes.
Ain't that bad if you have the right gear.


If you guys ever decide to join the States, we can send our undesirables up there, like Stalin did with Siberia?

You know, neo-nazis, kkk, republican terrorists, and other assorted scum?

Before you say no, consider that you can do anything you want to them.

An-y-thing.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: As a Montrealer who took his daily constitutional just now wearing full body longjohns, two more layers
on top (a seriously great warm jacket, mucho $), thick pants, boots, hat, masked (of damn course)
gloves and all, I am getting a kick out of subby's headline and the obligatory "Canaduh's cold!" jokes.
Ain't that bad if you have the right gear.


just ran some errands
"y fait frette"
 
trialpha
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.


That sounds like a fine "WTF were you even traveling to begin with dumbass?" fee.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: As a Montrealer who took his daily constitutional just now wearing full body longjohns, two more layers
on top (a seriously great warm jacket, mucho $), thick pants, boots, hat, masked (of damn course)
gloves and all, I am getting a kick out of subby's headline and the obligatory "Canaduh's cold!" jokes.
Ain't that bad if you have the right gear.


There's no such thing as bad weather...only inappropriate clothing.  :) southern quebecer
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

trialpha: fatassbastard: Trudeau also told reporters that all arriving airline passengers would be required to take a mandatory COVID-19 test at the airport and then wait in a hotel at their own expense until the results arrived.

That sounds like a fine "WTF were you even traveling to begin with dumbass?" fee.


Good.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

grokca: theToadMan: WhippingBoi: Good. Canadians are some of the most smug, self-entitled assholes I've ever met.

/Canadian

especially those inbred hicks in Alberta

/Albertan

Especially those people in Toronto

/Northern Ontario, most other Canadians don't know we are here.


Northern or Central Ont?

I'm in Northern Ont.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

silverjets: I'll take, "Things that should have been done in March 2020" for $200 Alex.


What is "Donald Trump"?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: As a Montrealer who took his daily constitutional just now wearing full body longjohns, two more layers
on top (a seriously great warm jacket, mucho $), thick pants, boots, hat, masked (of damn course)
gloves and all, I am getting a kick out of subby's headline and the obligatory "Canaduh's cold!" jokes.
Ain't that bad if you have the right gear.


Dude. Pay your damn heating bill already, eh? Nobody thinks you're a hero.
;)
 
Displayed 49 of 49 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.