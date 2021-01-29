 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Quartz)   Why would I wear jeans? I'm not going to a cotillion   (qz.com) divider line
38
    More: Awkward, Jeans, strong sales of activewear, Trousers, recent quarter, CEO Chip Bergh, roomier fits, company's earnings call, Levi  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 29 Jan 2021 at 2:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My mom wears jeans every day. She even wears them to relax on the couch.

I. Could. Never.
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wear jeans around the house in the winter. I think they're comfortable. YMMV, of course.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I farking hate that there is lycra or spandex in most jeans these days.
farking pants fall apart after their first brush with flame.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Break out your Dollar General's best.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bamfstyle.comView Full Size

"Get some pants. This aint a fu*kin' rodeo."
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get some of them flexy jeans.

If you just move to sweatpants, you have no real fallback options.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure people will look at jeans and think that the wearers have given up, but sweatpants at least give us denim wearers something to think that about others.

After sweatpants, you're just lolling around the house in your underwear. There may be a slippery slope here, but I've staked myself to denim as the lowest rung I'll step.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Calypsocookie: My mom wears jeans every day. She even wears them to relax on the couch.

I. Could. Never.


Your mom sounds very not fat.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What are pants? What are sweatpants?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to cotillion
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: Calypsocookie: My mom wears jeans every day. She even wears them to relax on the couch.

I. Could. Never.

Your mom sounds very not fat.


right?  Anyone got pics of Calypsocookies mom?  Do you want to buy some?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You guys are slobs.  You can be comfortable, and classy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: After sweatpants, you're just lolling around the house in your underwear.


I've been in plaid jammies since fall.  My formal venturing out wear is walmart cargos.  Or ski pants.  My jeans are all wtf.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I was 7 or 8 when my mother asked me if I wanted to go to cotillion. Since it was a word I'd never heard before, I said "No."

Sometimes, I wished I'd had Gene Kelley's attitude: Dancing is how you meet girls. But 7 or 8 was a little early for that.
 
narlic [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Maybe they could focus their efforts on getting back up to 7 belt loops first.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lost 70 pounds since May, so just got my first 501s in a decade. Love them

/"why you telling us?"
//I'm telling everyone
///CSB
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: You guys are slobs.  You can be comfortable, and classy.
[Fark user image image 850x1275]


Nobody wants a roundhouse kick to the face from someone wearing those bad boys.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait, we're hating jeans now?
 
Reverborama
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
About 5 years ago my coworker told me her sons wore "athletic" pants to school every day and that jeans were considered "dressing up."  I could hardly believe it.

It reminds me of when I went to Kindergarten and demanded that I wear a pants with a belt because pants with an elastic waist were for babies.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Reverborama: It reminds me of when I went to Kindergarten and demanded that I wear a pants with a belt because pants with an elastic waist were for babies.


I went to elementary school in the 70's. My mom worked at Sears. So put two and two together.

Yes, I was the sad little boy who was teased for wearing Toughskins Pants to school.
 
Torqueknot [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
T-shirt and 501s are my go to.  Around the house I wear shorts. The thought of wearing sweat pants make me shudder. I haven't given up yet.
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sweatpants are trending? WTF? Why? Nothing says "I've given up" quite like sweatpants, except maybe Crocs when you're not gardening. Just lounging around the house? There are pajama pants for that. Want to set foot outside the door? Put on some farking pants. No, not the sweatpants, you slob. You don't need to be that comfortable. Not wearing pants at all is comfortable. Maybe some of you are doing that when you go out. Whatever. Still better than sweatpants...

On a related pantsless note, I'm reminded of the wife and I's honeymoon in Hawaii when we were trying to park on a side street and a guy came out to, unnecessarily, move his van for us. He was wearing a tie dye shirt and... we both did a double take when he had his back to us... no pants. Just swinging in the breeze. He was polite, acted like everything was normal, moved his van, and went back inside...
 
Sushi and the Banshees
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
At least jeans give you a pretty good definition of "Hey. Time to take the fork outta your mouth."
 
El_Dan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've been wearing gym pants most of the time lately. Wearing jeans to work from home or run errands seems kind of unnecessary.
 
Gramma
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Reverborama: It reminds me of when I went to Kindergarten and demanded that I wear a pants with a belt because pants with an elastic waist were for babies.

I went to elementary school in the 70's. My mom worked at Sears. So put two and two together.

Yes, I was the sad little boy who was teased for wearing Toughskins Pants to school.



I wore them, too.  My brother got Levis cause mom liked him best. No one worked at Sears, we were broke and they were much cheaper and lasted as long.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: [Fark user image 680x402]


George Will frowns upon your peasant wear.
spi.typepad.comView Full Size
 
tarheel07
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And don't get me started on those capri sweatpants!
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gramma: we were broke and they were much cheaper and lasted as long.


Let me tell you mom's salary at Sears wasn't enough either. As soon as I reached Jr High (or what they call Middle school now) Mom and Dad were able to afford me real blue-jeans.

Then I was picked on for not keeping a comb or brush in my back pocket.

Of course, everything changed when I started dealing pot at school. Had no enemies after that.
 
Coincidentally_Ironic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
how many brazillions is that
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
just ordered 3 more pair of d-pants.
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I found a style i like and wear jeans everyday. Even when my username checks out
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Wait, we're hating jeans now?


I'm convinced that most of Fark was in elastic waistbands loooooong before the pandemic. 

This shiat just gave them plausible deniability.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I like jeans.  I like carpenter jeans because they have extra pockets I have uses for.  I haven't bought Levi's in almost twenty years because the price went up and the quality went down.  I'm old, and my income hasn't gone up with inflation, so I want at least 14oz denim and I'm not paying more than $20 for a pair of jeans.  And I patch my jeans when they start to wear out.

Still.  The upside to this is that I have a dozen pairs of jeans, probably, and some of them are twenty-five years old, and I wash them regularly (screw you, Levi's freezer instructions), and they're all still in good shape.

I hate repairing pockets, though.  STRONGER POCKETS.  I'd buy poly-cotton twill jeans that were heavier-duty if I saw 'em at a competitive price, but they'd better have good pockets.

And I got nothin' against people who want to wear sweatpants.  Sweatpants are my bathrobe.

/old story, bro
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
One of the positive things about the pandemic is that I've lost enough weight to get back to the size I was in college, so I can comfortably wear a pair of WWII HBT pants I looted from an abandoned mansion in Scituate.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Wait, we're hating jeans now?


I've hated jeans since they started cutting them so short in the crotch that all I could do was stand still.
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.