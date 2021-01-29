 Skip to content
(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   Man claims city ordinances and laws don't apply to him or his goats or his garbage filled property. District court moves swiftly to... agree with him?   (startribune.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a fire hazard, if you know what I mean.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's called being unincorporated.  It's like the opposite of an HOA, a neighborhood or subdivision isn't part of a municipality and gets its services from the country.

So they don't have to follow municipal ordinances.

/DRTFA
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty white story. Must be all the snow on the ground.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful or they'll get all annexy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Looks like a fire hazard, if you know what I mean.


Yeah. Be a real shame if something happened.

*FLK*  *FLK*  *FLK*  *FLK*  *FLK*
 
bambi121899 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That's a pretty white story. Must be all the snow on the ground.


I think the only black people in Grant County, MN, are there by accident. Or just passing through.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fetch me my fainting couch.
 
Reverend Monkeypants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
point a 20 watt directed beam speaker playing 60's Indian movie soundtracks at his house
 
NightSteel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From TFA:

The city filed an 89-page memo documenting the problems with the property, including dozens of photos and incident reports. But a Grant County District Court judge rejected the motion, ruling that the city hadn't gone through the proper administrative channels.

So what is it that the City needs to do, then?  Fine reporting, Star Trib.
 
blondambition [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, I wonder where he was on Jan. 6?
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to start a unfenced wolf rescue.
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Hmm, I wonder where he was on Jan. 6?


Masturbating furiously in front of the TV?
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, he showed up to church and suddenly he's not threatening...
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next time, just shoot the dogs or goats when they get off his property.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Venn intersection of White Trash, real trash, and rural government confusion is his property.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: It's called being unincorporated.  It's like the opposite of an HOA, a neighborhood or subdivision isn't part of a municipality and gets its services from the country.

So they don't have to follow municipal ordinances.


As far as I can tell by googling the city's website, it's incorporated with a City Hall, City Council and so forth. The problem seems to be that this small town doesn't realize that they have to exhaust administrative remedies before taking the guy to court. That's why the judge threw their case out. It's in the article.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: It's called being unincorporated.  It's like the opposite of an HOA, a neighborhood or subdivision isn't part of a municipality and gets its services from the country.

So they don't have to follow municipal ordinances.

/DRTFA


Incorrect, dumb fark.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Next time, just shoot the dogs or goats when they get off his property.


Ding ding ding.

Have a goat bbq, tell him the goat fell off the back of a truck, make a sign telling him not to cry wolf.

Bullies are easy to handle you soft motherfarkers.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend Monkeypants: point a 20 watt directed beam speaker playing 60's Indian movie soundtracks at his house


Only if you spin Benny Lava in there once in a while.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goats are very persuasive evangelical anarchists. Once you've got a couple this is how it goes.

I had two. Westley got kidney stones and had to be euthanized, so Buttercup was given to someone with more goats.

I'm recovering now.
 
suze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Future Republican President.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zone his property as a landfill. He gets to live in filth, the city gets a place to dump their trash, and we save all the hassle of cleaning it up.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Next time, just shoot the dogs or goats when they get off his property.


Don't make the poor animals suffer for his stupidity.
Just seize them if possible, especially the goats.

Also, why do I have the feeling he's got a lot of other illegal shiat on his property? Like meth?
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bambi121899: I think the only black people in Grant County, MN, are there by accident. Or just passing through.


20 years ago, yes.  In 2021... the growing turkey industry and aging population has brought quite a few Somali and Sudanese refugees to rural western Minnesota.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this have anything to do with Sovereign Citizenship?

If so, he should tell the cops he's traveling and not driving.

Works, every time.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Next time, just shoot the dogs or goats when they get off his property.


there are people that think the same about you.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suze: Future Republican President.


Doubtful unless he has a lot of money to throw around.
Mayor though, maybe. Or some other local political position, to grift the people.
Maybe next sheriff if he can set up some speed traps.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Also, why do I have the feeling he's got a lot of other illegal shiat on his property? Like meth?


img.chan4chan.comView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size


img.chan4chan.comView Full Size
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a 32 YO single white male hoarder-recluse who flies the confederate flag (in rural small town middle minnesota), makes giant threatening and illogical plywood yard signs, and when he finally leaves the house, it's for church? and he's a vocal anti-masker while there?


He came several times to a Bible study she attends at Bethlehem/West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church just a few blocks away.

"After he started coming to church, I started to think, 'There's something good about that man. I don't feel threatened by him,' " Amundson recalled. Yet even at Bible study, he refused to wear a mask, opening his Bible and reading off verses that supported his refusal. Strangely, he refused to tell anyone in the Bible group his name, said Janet Johnson, the church secretary, adding that he was "very well-read Biblically."


well, the little 88 YO lady giving that quote is dead wrong. this is the profile of a dangerous and crazy radicalized christian white supremacist nutjob. this is a town of 1200 people, and he's probably the most dangerous one in it. that trash pile house is probably full of guns, and he probably has "biblical reasons" it'd be fine to use them on anyone he wants, any time he wants.

americans really are the worst people......
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Does this have anything to do with Sovereign Citizenship?

If so, he should tell the cops he's traveling and not driving.

Works, every time.



It sure sounds like he's doing all the usual schtick, just hasn't ever said those two words.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Begoggle: NM Volunteer: Next time, just shoot the dogs or goats when they get off his property.

Don't make the poor animals suffer for his stupidity.
Just seize them if possible, especially the goats.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

luna1580: a 32 YO single white male hoarder-recluse who flies the confederate flag (in rural small town middle minnesota), makes giant threatening and illogical plywood yard signs, and when he finally leaves the house, it's for church? and he's a vocal anti-masker while there?

...


sorry to say he's not single, some other lucky lady already won that lottery

His wife, Ritausha, said he didn't want to talk.  "He says he's not a man that wants a contact," she said.
 
steklo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: It sure sounds like he's doing all the usual schtick, just hasn't ever said those two words.


I only mentioned it because last night I found myself down the dreaded You Tube rabbit hole of "Sovereign Citizen's who got pulled over and failed"

I wasn't sure if I should've laughed or cried but I was up to 2AM watching them.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I live in an unincorporated area. We still have rules, they are just at the county level. At least here, this guy is breaking a lot of them.

Anyway...

I know Fark hates HOAs but after living in an unincorporated area, it's not all it's cracked up to be.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
trippdogg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Complaints by neighbors have included goats on the loose. Dogs on the run. Trash piles and junk vehicles. Flying a Confederate flag..."

Typical example of our current Cancel Culture: he was clearly just expressing his pride in Minnesota's historical contribution to the southern Confederacy
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

hissatsu: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x375]


So do any Sovereign Citizens actually get off (released/charges dropped)  when they spew this stuff in court?

All I saw last night were the arrests and towing. I want to see how it's handled in court but so far haven't seen any cases on that new A&E show "Court Cam"
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
See you guys in a couple weeks in the "armed standoff ends in suicide" follow-up thread.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Random Celebrity Insult Generator: luna1580: a 32 YO single white male hoarder-recluse who flies the confederate flag (in rural small town middle minnesota), makes giant threatening and illogical plywood yard signs, and when he finally leaves the house, it's for church? and he's a vocal anti-masker while there?

...

sorry to say he's not single, some other lucky lady already won that lottery

His wife, Ritausha, said he didn't want to talk.  "He says he's not a man that wants a contact," she said.


ooops, missed that detail.

but that just makes him seem like more of an outlier- either they married before he radicalized, or she's as nutty as he is.

but seriously, america is the only "modern" "educated" country in the world where people see every single marker for "crazy, mad, bad crazy" and just ignore is all because "he knows his bible by heart!!!"

bad and/or insane people use "holy books" and "the lord spoke to me" as justification for evil shiat MORE OFTEN than they use it to justify caring for the poor or helping their neighbors. almost all of the most evil men in history thought god was on their side, or even INSIDE of them.......

i'm sick of living amongst superstitious simpletons and devoted authoritarians.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I get a serious Chance Gilbert from Longmire vibe off this story.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: hissatsu: [pbs.twimg.com image 500x375]

So do any Sovereign Citizens actually get off (released/charges dropped)  when they spew this stuff in court?


No. They think by saying the magic words they'll get around having to follow any laws they don't like.

Photo of Sovereign Citizen Law School.

world.eduView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I think, 'Why did they buy a house in town?' " she said. "Why didn't they buy a house in the country where they could do this and not bother anybody?"

Because intimidating other people and pissing them off is his hobby.
 
