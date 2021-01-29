 Skip to content
(Vice)   Because you're into what you're into   (vice.com) divider line
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nurse: I'm sorry sir, we don't have a code for robot hand web-enabled cage grasping a man's penis.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This incident also made Summers reconsider using internet-connected devices, especially those that go around his most private parts."
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/old man rant

In my day, we hooked our junk up to 300 baud modems, and we liked it!

/end old man rant
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he only jacks off thinking about it...
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah but scat fetishists need a lot of farking therapy. I mean come on.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[835] Chastity Cage Picked With a Condom Wrapper (Happy Valentines Day!)
Youtube 1uEYveSssok
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's when I felt farking stupid and angry," Summers said.

You voluntarily locked your wiener in a cage, and you own bitcoin, but getting scammed was the thing that made you feel stupid?
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: /old man rant

In my day, we hooked our junk up to 300 baud modems, and we liked it!

/end old man rant


/had to get my cubicle moved away from the print room because I got a little chub every time someone sent a fax....
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Almea Tarrant: Nurse: I'm sorry sir, we don't have a code for robot hand web-enabled cage grasping a man's penis.


The funny thing is they totally have a code for such a thing.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "That's when I felt farking stupid and angry," Summers said.

You voluntarily locked your wiener in a cage, and you own bitcoin, but getting scammed was the thing that made you feel stupid?


I'm glad he eventually felt stupid for something.
 
steklo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can someone please shut down the Internet? I've seen enough now. I've been using it since 1990 and never in my life have I ever seen a story like this. Internet Penis Cage?

I thought I had seen it all.

Apparently not.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

meat0918: Almea Tarrant: Nurse: I'm sorry sir, we don't have a code for robot hand web-enabled cage grasping a man's penis.

The funny thing is they totally have a code for such a thing.


007 373 5963
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the blocked cock lock bloke.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: Can someone please shut down the Internet? I've seen enough now. I've been using it since 1990 and never in my life have I ever seen a story like this. Internet Penis Cage?

I thought I had seen it all.

Apparently not.


Google "nullo"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sam Summers was sitting at home with his penis wrapped in an internet-connected chastity cage when he got a weird message on the app that connects to the device. Someone told him they had taken control and they wanted around $1,000 in Bitcoin to give control back to Summers.

Talk about your IOT, amirite?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm so damn happy my thing is too small for any of this crap to do anything to me.
Winning.
 
turboke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How much is a Cellmate worth that he'd rather pay $1000 in Bitcoin than cutting it open right away???
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

gar1013: steklo: Can someone please shut down the Internet? I've seen enough now. I've been using it since 1990 and never in my life have I ever seen a story like this. Internet Penis Cage?

I thought I had seen it all.

Apparently not.

Google "nullo"


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Why didn't they built it with a backup physical key? Even if it doesn't get hacked, you could have the battery dying on you unexpectedly. That just poor design.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hang on, let me grab my angle grinder.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

turboke: How much is a Cellmate worth that he'd rather pay $1000 in Bitcoin than cutting it open right away???


Fark user imageView Full Size



169.  Cheap angle grinder from harbor freight is like 29.  That penis will come right off because  you just don't deserve to have it.
 
Polezni Durak [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: gar1013: steklo: Can someone please shut down the Internet? I've seen enough now. I've been using it since 1990 and never in my life have I ever seen a story like this. Internet Penis Cage?

I thought I had seen it all.

Apparently not.

Google "nullo"

[i.kym-cdn.com image 680x382]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: turboke: How much is a Cellmate worth that he'd rather pay $1000 in Bitcoin than cutting it open right away???

[Fark user image 422x750]


169.  Cheap angle grinder from harbor freight is like 29.  That penis will come right off because  you just don't deserve to have it.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Philimus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.
 
citizen jesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gar1013: steklo: Can someone please shut down the Internet? I've seen enough now. I've been using it since 1990 and never in my life have I ever seen a story like this. Internet Penis Cage?

I thought I had seen it all.

Apparently not.

Google "nullo"


Lordy I forget all about nullo
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"We couldn't have sex for a month."

I thought that was the whole point.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.


Some people really get off on giving control of their sexual activity to another person. If they aren't hurting anyone, they shouldn't have to apologize for whatever freaky stuff gets them off.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do people still believe everything they read on the internet?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.


This is a sign that humanity has way too much free time on its hands.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.

Some people really get off on giving control of their sexual activity to another person. If they aren't hurting anyone, they shouldn't have to apologize for whatever freaky stuff gets them off.

[Fark user image 425x384]


Good. They can do whatever they want. Civilized people don't need to hear about it though.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unda
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone,


That introduction is the sexual equivalent of "I'm not racist, but..."
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: turboke: How much is a Cellmate worth that he'd rather pay $1000 in Bitcoin than cutting it open right away???

[Fark user image 422x750]


169.  Cheap angle grinder from harbor freight is like 29.  That penis will come right off because  you just don't deserve to have it.


I'm glad tht's in your search history & not mine.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

meat0918: Almea Tarrant: Nurse: I'm sorry sir, we don't have a code for robot hand web-enabled cage grasping a man's penis.

The funny thing is they totally have a code for such a thing.


S30.842A External constriction of penis, initial encounter
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gar1013: meat0918: Almea Tarrant: Nurse: I'm sorry sir, we don't have a code for robot hand web-enabled cage grasping a man's penis.

The funny thing is they totally have a code for such a thing.

007 373 5963


0118 999 881 999 119 725 3
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: turboke: How much is a Cellmate worth that he'd rather pay $1000 in Bitcoin than cutting it open right away???

[Fark user image 422x750]


169.  Cheap angle grinder from harbor freight is like 29.  That penis will come right off because  you just don't deserve to have it.


"Short model"?

Who TF is going to buy that? Someone doesn't understand advertising. You gotta call it "Magnum size" or "XXL".
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

hobnail: Hang on, let me grab my angle grinder.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Burchill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't understand a single bit of this. Perhaps it's better things stays that way.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's my dick in a cage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
On modern keyless entry cars, if your key fob breaks or the battery dies, there's a manual unlock key inside the fob and a procedure to start the car once you're inside. This is to prevent you from being stranded and having to call a locksmith, which could be inconvenient.

This is a bit beyond inconvenient. Why would you put that much trust into a third party company? Even regular locks come with two keys.

Things break, things get disabled, things get hacked. Always have a failsafe.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I use this one simple rule to keep myself relatively safe in the cyber-world...

Everything that can be connected to the internet can be hacked.

Learn it, live it, love it.
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


NUFF said!!!!!!
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does it work anything like a slatted chair?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Mad_Radhu: Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.

Some people really get off on giving control of their sexual activity to another person. If they aren't hurting anyone, they shouldn't have to apologize for whatever freaky stuff gets them off.

[Fark user image 425x384]

Good. They can do whatever they want. Civilized people don't need to hear about it though.


Congratulations, you've become a Trumper.

Now sit in the corner and think about it.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sounds like a typical Internet of Thongs (IoT) device.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't get it. If the thing brings a thrill, wouldn't the hack make it a bigger thrill?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: I use this one simple rule to keep myself relatively safe in the cyber-world...


My simple rule is; don't stick my dick into any thing that may not give it back.
 
NuclearPenguins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: NuclearPenguins: Mad_Radhu: Philimus: Without meaning to kink-shame anyone, I can't even imagine why anyone would do this (or want to do this) for/to his or her partner. I mean, what could possibly have led that couple to think that locking up a guy's junk is the solution to whichever problem they were having? And the same question would apply if he'd tried to make her wear a chastity belt instead.

I dunno, it just seems like taking the whole control freak dom/sub dynamic a bit too far, but whatever. Today I learned that there is such a thing as an Internet-connected chastity cage for men. Somehow I suspect this is an invention humanity could very well live without.

Some people really get off on giving control of their sexual activity to another person. If they aren't hurting anyone, they shouldn't have to apologize for whatever freaky stuff gets them off.

[Fark user image 425x384]

Good. They can do whatever they want. Civilized people don't need to hear about it though.

Congratulations, you've become a Trumper.

Now sit in the corner and think about it.


Fair enough, though I would say this about any variety of kink. Keep it to yourself. Unless we're going to fark I don't want to know what you're into.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And this gripping story is in a magazine called "Vice" . That's ironic for a couple of reasons...

In any case, he and his partner should have brainstormed some more because the company that makes the device sent out instructions on how to open it with a screw(snicker)driver(snicker again). Oh, the irony in that alone. Be that as it may, he sent the 1,000 bitcoin ransom only to have the hackers tell him they wanted more.
At the end of the article he says that he feels foolish. I'm like no shiat.

What he didn't say is that he probably had fun going round to the hardware stores looking for devices to cut that thing off. Can you imagine? Whatever though.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Netflix presents...

Sam Summers: Imprisoned Dick

Coming soon?
 
