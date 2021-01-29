 Skip to content
Two men beat in the asseh for having sex in the Aceh
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read that as "canned" and I was like "how do you get fired 77 times?"

Then reread it and had the brutal realization we live on a very uncivil world.

/at least in the US we pretend people aren't getting beaten as punishment
//you know, all civil like.
///oh yeah, being gay should not be a crime, so many horrors in one story, I almost forgot that part.
///again the US had legalized gay relationship a whole 17 years ago. Civil!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I read that as "canned" and I was like "how do you get fired 77 times?"

Then reread it and had the brutal realization we live on a very uncivil world.

/at least in the US we pretend people aren't getting beaten as punishment
//you know, all civil like.
///oh yeah, being gay should not be a crime, so many horrors in one story, I almost forgot that part.
///again the US had legalized gay relationship a whole 17 years ago. Civil!


There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
a team of five enforcers wearing robes and hoods took turns, relieving one another after every 40 strokes.

....

Hmm

Sounds kinda...
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png
 
lolmao500
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Good old muslim countries being sexually repressed hell holes, gee what a surprise.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sounds like a lovely place to visit.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png


Abortion shooting supporters, literally in the millions.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Beat me, bite me, teach me love.
 
Heamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
In order for something to bother you enough to beat someone over it, you must be thinking about it an awful lot. All that gay sex, getting you all angry. Just constantly on your mind.
 
saphrophyte
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'd imagine this is among the most uncomfortable places they've had sex.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm glad the thread is chastising those responsible- Americans.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

robodog: phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png

Abortion shooting supporters, literally in the millions.


Also to mention those American Christian pastors who were trying to influence African nations to have executions for homosexuality on their law books.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The men were arrested in November after residents became suspicious and broke into their rented room where they were caught having sex

I hope those residents were also caned for breaking into a private room.
 
B0redd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped across the back and winced with pain as a team of five enforcers wearing robes and hoods took turns, relieving one another after every 40 strokes.

wincing, wincing, what about the 2 pump chumps relieving themselves after 40 strokes I would have been coming not wincing or have I miss-read the article but i like the sound of robes and hoods and enforcers.

Did gay pron just get greenlit?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I read Aceh as Arch and thought that St. Louis doesn't cane people for anal sex, caning is saved for being a Cubs fan.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

B0redd: The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped across the back and winced with pain as a team of five enforcers wearing robes and hoods took turns, relieving one another after every 40 strokes.

wincing, wincing, what about the 2 pump chumps relieving themselves after 40 strokes I would have been coming not wincing or have I miss-read the article but i like the sound of robes and hoods and enforcers.

Did gay pron just get greenlit?


Yes. Yes it did.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: tjsands1118: I read that as "canned" and I was like "how do you get fired 77 times?"

Then reread it and had the brutal realization we live on a very uncivil world.

/at least in the US we pretend people aren't getting beaten as punishment
//you know, all civil like.
///oh yeah, being gay should not be a crime, so many horrors in one story, I almost forgot that part.
///again the US had legalized gay relationship a whole 17 years ago. Civil!

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.


All religions are equally idiotic.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png


96.7% of them are antifas posing as Christians
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I'm glad the thread is chastising those responsible- Americans.


More like reminding people that we're not that far removed from this ourselves and could easily slip back if we don't work to keep down the element in our society that would gladly support these type of actions. It took a more liberal court in 2003 to pass Larence v Texas and overturn the relatively recent 1986 Bowers v. Hardwick. We have a conservative majority on the Supreme Court again including one fundamentalist Christian nutball and could very easily be seeing a backslide in the coming years.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
pay-per-view could have made a mint with that one....
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

B0redd: The men, aged 27 and 29, were whipped across the back and winced with pain as a team of five enforcers wearing robes and hoods took turns, relieving one another after every 40 strokes.

wincing, wincing, what about the 2 pump chumps relieving themselves after 40 strokes I would have been coming not wincing or have I miss-read the article but i like the sound of robes and hoods and enforcers.

Did gay pron just get greenlit?


It depends on how they applied the canes.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Sounds like a lovely place to visit.


Exactly. I used to pay top dollar for a solid caning.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I hear Indonesia's Aceh is pretty swampy.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Heamer: In order for something to bother you enough to beat someone over it, you must be thinking about it an awful lot. All that gay sex, getting you all angry. Just constantly on your mind.


The terrifying thing is that once it becomes de rigueur, nobody thinks about it anymore. It's that poem by Niemoller, "First they came for the blank, but I did not speak out, because I was not a blank".
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.


Yeah... I'm gonna call bullshiat on that one.

Divisive and dismissive declarative statements about entire segments of the population isn't truth or facts.

But those divisive and dismissive declarative statements are why stories like this one exist.

Also, the loud and stupid actions of a tiny fraction of any segment or group of people do not represent the silent, just-trying-to-live-their-lives-in-pea​ce majority of that segment or group of people.

For example, the vast majority of Muslims have no interest in destroying anyone or anything. They just want to live their lives in peace and safety, just like everyone else that isn't batshiat insane. Unfortunately, the only thing most non-Muslims know about Muslims is based on the batshiat insane actions of a tiny fraction of the Muslim community.

Another example is how often Sikhs are victims of anti-Muslim hate crimes. Sikhism has 0% to do with the Muslim religion. But, some ignorant moron sees a turban, jumps to a very wrong conclusion about an entire segment of the human population they know nothing about, and incredibly idiotic bullshiat ensues.

It'd be really cool if humans didn't assume the worst possible characteristics about enormous groups, cultures, races, and creeds of people they know little to nothing about.

It'd also be really cool if people actually used the information superhighway to, y'know, learn things about their fellow humans instead of just spewing ignorantly hateful rhetoric on it about people who are different from the spewer.

Everybody says "be yourself" until someone actually does it.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png


Citation.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png


I can't substantiate it, but we all know it's true.  Conservatives would just love to impose their religious punishments on all of us heathens.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
77 ... the last few shots must have been hitting them in the balls after going thru bones.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png

Citation.


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/5-fact​s​-about-dominionism_n_945601

https://www.libertymagazine.org/artic​l​e/the-rise-of-dominionism-and-the-chri​stian-right
 
Third rate whore in Toronto
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Heamer I
You are right! Frustrated hidden homosexuals. Saudi Arabia is the same! Besides, two men having sex, no babies. Earth is already overpopulated. Pandemic wasn't caused by Chinese but human interference. We are leaving a damaged, shiatty world behind for our kids. It's not easy to accept that our children will live in a damaged world!
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Albert911emt: phygz: edmo:

There are millions who would love to go full Christiansharia law with violent punishment galore.

citationneeded.png

I can't substantiate it, but we all know it's true.  Conservatives would just love to impose their religious punishments on all of us heathens.


Just like you all know that Russia stole the '16 election and was running our country for 4 years.

Finger on the pulse...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Indonesia: The advanced and progressive Muslim nation.
 
