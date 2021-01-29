 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(StudyFinds)   What's the difference in two IQ points anyway? Asking for subby's former teenaged self   (studyfinds.org) divider line
36
    More: Unlikely, Psychoactive drug, frequent use of cannabis, Recreational drug use, new study, significant effects, Further analysis, lower IQ, Royal College of Surgeons  
•       •       •

823 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 12:17 PM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would explain a lot of things in the 70's & 80's.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The comments in this are going to be fun - nothing more humorless than a pot advocate
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can prevent this by closing your eyes when you're smoking.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I think teen pot use, I think Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.  Those guys are really plugged into the scene.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: You can prevent this by closing your eyes when you're smoking.


Don't mislead people like that.  You also need Pink Floyd playing, preferably "Dark Side of the Moon".
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn it, I've been smoking for nearly 50 years to lower my IQ, and it's only two points? Fuuuuuuu....
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who ever did that study needs their IQ checked.
It mentions "only incidental" contact with pot 'causes' lower IQ of a couple of points later in life.

Could it be that people that use pot also have other habits that could be the cause, things like Alcohol use, bad diet, etc?

Now, do people that eat steak.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Jesus, you can lower your IQ score by about 5 points by taking it in the afternoon instead of the morning.  If smoking pot only drops it by 2 points, that makes it stabilize you score.

Also, 2 points means not a damn thing.  Because it can fluctuate by several points based upon random factors, anything about 15 points from 100 gets normalized to 100 anyway.  It isn't a fine-tuned detector of microscopic differences, but a blunt tool to find those who are truly outside the bounds of normality.  If you aren't rewriting relativity for the raw funsies or eating paste out of your own poop, 2 points doesn't matter.
 
genner
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The difference is 2 subby........duh.
 
Insain2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'll take on that CHALLENGE!!!!!!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What was the article about again? I got stoned and I missed it.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Something can be bullshiat without being technically false.
This is one of those things.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What kind of pothead still takes IQ seriously as a measure of intellectual intelligence?

There are other metrics that are slightly better, but not much.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I bet alcohol makes it worse
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's really rather simple:

Fark user imageView Full Size
See?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Many of the most celebrated authors, scientists, and general intellectuals throughout history were drunks and drug users.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait. So. I could have qualified for the special Olympics after I started smoking pot? LOL 😂😆

Damn bigots would not let me go to state because of my IQ. Wish they'd told me that before I participated on the local level.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

isamudyson: This would explain a lot of things in the 70's & 80's.


I wonder if the insane levels of potency today vs. the past have anything to do with this? Like, is there a quantity vs. quality factor at play? Did smoking a pound of ditchweed in 1994 have less/more of a brain cell killing effect as one hit of 2021 Royal Gorilla or whatever?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No shiat.

- smoker.
- actually more of a vaper since I got a Crafty+ (awesome device)
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I mean, maybe. But who gives a shiat about 2 points on a test that provides vague measurements?

"My IQ is 88"
"You moron! Mine is 90! Hahaha!"
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Above and below average?
 
Two16
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The comments in this are going to be fun - nothing more humorless than a pot advocate


Unless it's your posting.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: The comments in this are going to be fun - nothing more humorless than a pot advocate


I'd probably put gun anarchists in that position.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: When I think teen pot use, I think Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland.  Those guys are really plugged into the scene.


Probably a bunch of drunks.
 
Dryad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

optikeye: Who ever did that study needs their IQ checked.
It mentions "only incidental" contact with pot 'causes' lower IQ of a couple of points later in life.

Could it be that people that use pot also have other habits that could be the cause, things like Alcohol use, bad diet, etc?

Now, do people that eat steak.


Yup. Coffee is a classic example of this problem. Isolate the people that drink a lot of coffee and you get a sample that is very non-representative of the larger population in both jobs, working hours, and lifestyles.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So what's the average normal rate of decline of IQ score over the age spectrum?
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Spicoli - I'm so wasted!
Youtube JTSk5cbaZso
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: You also need Pink Floyd playing, preferably "Dark Side of the Moon".


CSB

Circa 1981 High School Years

Pot was something we smoked while listening to good music. We would score some, head over to my buddie's house (his parents were never home) and throw on a good album. We would sit down, take a hit, hold it in as long as we could then shake our heads really really fast to the point of getting dizzy, then exhale and the rush was always amazing. Blended in with whatever we were listening to at the time.

Even to this day, I can still recall the albums we played and now whenever I might hear one of those songs, it takes me make to those crazy, hazy days.

I miss them now.
 
groovybomb [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Let me explain,

OOGA BOOGA, THE DEVIL'S WEED
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, OK, that's a sacrifice I am willing to make.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Marcus Aurelius: You also need Pink Floyd playing, preferably "Dark Side of the Moon".

CSB

Circa 1981 High School Years

Pot was something we smoked while listening to good music. We would score some, head over to my buddie's house (his parents were never home) and throw on a good album. We would sit down, take a hit, hold it in as long as we could then shake our heads really really fast to the point of getting dizzy, then exhale and the rush was always amazing. Blended in with whatever we were listening to at the time.

Even to this day, I can still recall the albums we played and now whenever I might hear one of those songs, it takes me make to those crazy, hazy days.

I miss them now.


1981, huh?  So you were cranking up Dolly Parton's 9-to-5, eh?  Awesome tunes.  Amazing movie too.

/motor boat!
 
Stupid Guitar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, since I can definitely say I wouldn't like Yes albums if I wasn't a pot smoker, I'd say the loss of two I.Q. points was worth it.
 
Dryad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: I mean, maybe. But who gives a shiat about 2 points on a test that provides vague measurements?


The results are not at all vague. Its a cultural purity test. Two points is nothing, it shows very little deviance in thinking patterns from the required whiteness. Being a minority or from another country will ding you far more points than that.
It sucks at testing actual intelligence, but is a great indicator of a test built by SES caucasian westerners to test SES causcasian western cultural knowledge and problem-solving patterns. They are designed such that people who come from different cultural and ethnic backgrounds score lower, regardless of education or intelligence.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They weren't using it anyway
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.