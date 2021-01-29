 Skip to content
 
(CBS Pittsburgh)   School teacher's social media post causes outrage. How bad could it...yeah, that's bad   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, Education, Southmoreland School District teacher, Fayette County, Pennsylvania, African American, Race, Racism, Black people  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact: Don Martin was never able to come up with a description for knuckles dragging across the ground.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pittsburgh.cbslocal.comView Full Size


He seems uneducated.
 
Almea Tarrant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.


I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Plenty of Dick Love, but none for the blacks. Maybe if he loved Dick a little less? I don't know.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If I had a black kid in that school, this would give me a stroke.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
dick dick dick dick dick dick dick dick dick dick dick.
how many dicks is that?

/that's a lot of dicks.
//lovely.

///five. (three sir) three.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If I had a black kid in that school, this would give me a stroke.


???  If I had a kid in that school, fark their ancestry, I'd be giving the administration of that school farking aneurysms.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I they gave the wrong credit for the quote
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's always good to misspell a word while declaring your superiority.
 
phenn
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Overweight and has a douche goatee? Sounds about white.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.

I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.


Also an interesting choice to use a more PC term such as African American.  If you're going to go full racist, why not just drop the pretense and throw an n-word down?  Or are we the racists for pointing out his racism?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Fun fact: Don Martin was never able to come up with a description for knuckles dragging across the ground.


But Doc Marten has a cure for it. Doc Martens: Apply directly to forehead.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Richard Love? AW COME ON
 
steklo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hime...hime on the range where the deer and buffalo roam....

come on everybody, sing a-long!
 
JRoo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Totally unfair. I'm white and I've never wanted to work a day in my life.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I realize I'm comedically missing the point, but I don't understand this argument.

Who, in these farking peabrain's heads, WANTS to work?!

NOBODY wants to work, turdbrain. We HAVE to work. If you WANT to work, there is something wrong with you, and you make everything around you miserable.

Where did we come up with this dumb idea that people ought to WANT to work?
 
DayeOfJustice [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Almea Tarrant: thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.

I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.

Also an interesting choice to use a more PC term such as African American.  If you're going to go full racist, why not just drop the pretense and throw an n-word down?  Or are we the racists for pointing out his racism?


I think a bit of was he was using African Americans derisively as as if it's use is uppity. He's probably too afraid to use the n-word.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You know the odd thing is. I've only met one AA on welfare in my life time. I went to school with him. Every other AA I've known has been gainfully employed. Same thing with Hispanics. All gainfully employed except one. Meanwhile, 75% if not 90% of the white people I've known was on the dole or ssi.

Lastly. Felons can't get welfare. And illegals can't get welfare.

This dude is stupid as rocks.


ALSO.
Welfare has mostly been converted into TANIF. I'm sure he would support that.
ALSO TANIF is required to be paid back.
So again I don't understand this guy's malfunction.
 
The Lone Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You see a tweet that starts with "African Americans (blacks)" and you keep reading because you're thinking, "maybe this person has a valid and thoughtful point to raise," and then you're always surprised when nope...he actually doesn't.

It's always a disappointment, I tells ya...
 
dennysgod
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's a public school teacher...guess it's time for him to stop getting those checks from the government
 
wxboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
KDKA attempted to get some parents to speak on camera, but they said they fear retaliation from others in the district.

Hard to know which way this leans.  Reasonable people fearing retaliation from racists, or racists fearing retaliation from their neighbors finding out how terrible they are?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.

I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.


I'm pretty sure the process of writing that post started with

"Nig<back><back><back>Color<back><back​><back><back><back>Coo<back><back><bac​k>African..."
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So wait...this teacher will be fired and then he'll be on welfare, right?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Another sign that teachers are all parasitic malcontents hellbent on propagating their hatred on impressionable minds for exorbitant salaries provided by the state.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.


Where is hime?
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Another sign that teachers are all parasitic malcontents hellbent on propagating their hatred on impressionable minds for exorbitant salaries provided by the state.


#ATAB
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The cancel culture of the left is insidious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hes angling for a job at Trump University at Orlando.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can you blame them? Heck, this is basically true fir anyine. I mean, seriiusly, staying hime is ine if the mist awesime things in the wirld!
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

JRoo: Totally unfair. I'm white and I've never wanted to work a day in my life.


This.

If I could stay home and pursue my personal interests all day, knowing my basic needs will be met... Why the hell would I, or anyone else, punch a clock and spend my days making someone else rich, just to pay the bills?

Hell I might even start a business.  Why not, when the risk of ending up on the street is greatly mitigated.

My take:This guy is mad he has to go to work every day, and wants to blame minorities, and people who've gotten out of the rat race, for his problems.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: So wait...this teacher will be fired and then he'll be on welfare, right?


Not if he has tenure.
 
Mock26
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Also, how soon before he claims his account was hacked?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So, community outrage vs union protections.  Let's see who wins this one.  Roll it!
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Almea Tarrant: thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.

I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Almea Tarrant: thorpe: [pittsburgh.cbslocal.com image 620x349]

He seems uneducated.

I'm glad he specified that African Americans are black. I was afraid they would be chartreuse and I would be racist because I don't know what that is.


He just wanted to make sure people didn't lump South Africans or other postcolonial whites in...
 
