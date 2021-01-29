 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Escaped wallaby caught in the Belgian city of Ghent. How it got to Belgium all the way from Austria is a mystery   (brusselstimes.com) divider line
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The rare Austrian wallaby is an amazing creature. It can leap 700 miles in a single bound, all while chugging Steigl and being mistaken for German.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It climbed over the wall?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's a hairy handed gent....who ran amok in Ghent
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He wanted to buy bread from a man in Brussels, but he got lost.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably just took a train.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if they're connected to Ghent, the probably used a linking book.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Belgium is a pretty short hop from Austria...
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
True story: there is a stable colony of wallabies on Oahu.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this story even more boring than the Treaty of Ghent?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it have a passport?
 
Raoul Eaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Does it have a passport?


Doesn't need one unless it's going to the U.K.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image 850x477]

Unavailable for comment.


He's a beaver!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hal5423
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This took place in the city of Genk, not Ghent.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.gq.comView Full Size


Oi Bruce! I've got me swim shorts and thongs on.  Let's go hit the beach, play some footy and look for some Shelia, eh mate?  .
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey!  Me pic has gone all wonky, mate!
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Does it have a passport?


Yeah, she keeps it in her pocket.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in Australia, I was staying in a farmstead. The wallabies were going insane for days. The owners were a bit cagey about the situation. Once they trusted me, they disclosed they were growing opium poppies for pharmaceutical morphine. The wallabies would sometimes get into the crop, get high, and jump around like mad bandits.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: Crikey!  Me pic has gone all wonky, mate!


"...and Hitler's getting wiiiiiiider"
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a really big mouse...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theScrod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wallaby damned
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You're gonna make the same joke? Then you're gonna get the same picture.
 
fark account name
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Probably took the ICE but needed to connect in Munich and Cologne.
 
heavymetal [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Was Vanilla Ice doing a show there?
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Watch me wallabies feed, mate
Watch me wallabies feed
They're a dangerous breed, mate
So watch me wallabies feed
Altogether now!
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sin'sHero: It climbed over the wall?



land bridge across the Berlin Strait
 
dantanner
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Australia, not Austria.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rode in with a Rory.

/ H2G2award for the best use of the word 'Belgium' in a serious screenplay.
// re-reading the four books of the triology for the 15th time.
/// At the flying party right now.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ordinarily the only match for a Flemish miniature kangaroo is a Flemish giant rabbit.

spoiltpups.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

