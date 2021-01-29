 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Man with a hatred for HR suspected in attacks. That really narrows it down   (bbc.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
carboncostume.comView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect French HR is probably more loved. They're not allowed to abuse workers like they do here.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suspect French HR is probably more loved. They're not allowed to abuse workers like they do here.


Except bistros. All that "equalite, egalite, fraternate" goes out the farking window when a plongeur asks for a raise.
 
padraig
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suspect French HR is probably more loved. They're not allowed to abuse workers like they do here.


Think again. Being it's extremely difficult to fire someone in France, HR has perfected the "harass until he resign" school of management.

When restricting into Orange, France Telecom instituted of policy of mass harassment to get rid of 22.000 employees, through attrition.  They were deemed responsible for the sucide of 19 people, so inhumane were their policies.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I expected a love triangle in HR, it being France and all.  It's in most of the plot lines in the detective shows, and even industrial videos on how to change the oil in the Renault Dauphine.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I suspect French HR is probably more loved. They're not allowed to abuse workers like they do here.


French sexual harassment training involves your HR manager having a menage a trois with you and your spouse.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't hate HR, I just don't want to get any of it on my shoes.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Oh no!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Subby sounds like they work in callcenters.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"HR" should be renamed "Management Protection Services".
They are there to protect management from legal issues, and also to act as a buffer to employees so management doesn't have to deal with their problems directly.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ahh yes, HR, where delusional people believe a job is an indulgence, work is a pastime, and a paycheque should be optional.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Isn't The English Major the HR guy?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I disliked HR people with the normal amount of disdain, until one day I happened to overhear one of them talk about the things they do, nonchalantly, during hiring, reviews, benefit negotiations, and compensation changes. It was then that I realized they were the true enemy of any type of growth. No sense of integrity, no sense of balancing costs and benefits, no sense of building a better business. Every single thing they did was about the appearance of saving a nickle. Never mind that it didn't matter that every single decision they made caused costs elsewhere that could have easily been avoided, they were the gatekeepers that created the cesspool of hell. It was a great day when I walked out that door for the last time, even though I truly enjoyed some of the people I worked with (all of which have since left).

They should exist for one and only one purpose: make sure the lights are on in the morning and off in the evening (I guess that's two purposes)
 
