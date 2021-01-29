 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   By now you have heard of COVID Long Haulers who suffer long after the initial infection. Wondering what your chances are if you catch it even in mild cases? Flip a coin   (abc.net.au) divider line
My sister had it in November, and still struggles with breathing.
 
My brother catch it in July and still has a cough.
 
My daughters cheer coach caught it last March and has never fully recovered. She may have been reinfected late last year and has been on oxygen for most of the day for the last three months. It destroyed something in her that they can't figure out what to fix or how it happened. The damage it did will almost certainly play a part in ending her life sooner than if she had never caught it.
 
If I had it in February last year, before testing was available and before it was officially in the US, which I have been told it is a distinct possibility considering the symptoms I had, I do think it messed up my ears. I was very sick for a while and I had a nasty double ear infection that required steroids to release the fluid that built up. Ever since then I have had some lingering issues with my ears. I suddenly had balance issues a few weeks ago and went to the doctor who said my ear was full of fluid again. My ears have never been 100% good. And I likely had allergy issues before the infection, but now I need to go back to the ENT and see if I have damaged my ears or have chronic eustachian tube problems due to a defect. Its likely not Menieres disease but it is a possibility.  And infections can trigger it.
 
I'm still wearing, washing, disinfecting, distancing.......wait a minute, I'M A HERMIT or TROLL.......!
 
I am lucky my sister and her family were diagnosed last week and she told me today she can taste a little today. I do worry about my niece though she has always been a bit sickly.
 
Prior to this article, I still didn't ever want to catch it.
 
I had it at the start of December. I finally felt good enough to bounce around and try to jog a bit...I can't make it around my neighborhood block.

This has never happened before, even after pneumonia and regular rounds of bronchitis. I am really worried about permanent damage.
 
OCD hermit ?
 
Anyone who initially thought the only outcomes from catching COVID were death and survival was foolish. Anyone who still thinks the only outcomes from catching COVID are death and survival is trying to maim or murder you.
 
Last month, I learned I have antibodies, though I stayed largely asymptomatic. No cough, fever, loss of taste, etc that would have brought me into hospital (I have heart disease and am not shy about checking in). My main complaint then and now is lasting nerve pain, tingling and numbness in legs and arms. Was a time when I stretched my arm out, say to pick something up, the burning sensation in and on my skin was excruciating.  All in all not that bad. Not complaining just adding my experience.

Antibodies or not I'll still get the vaccine when it finally comes on line here.
 
Friend caught it early december, still coughs and almost faints several times a day. Couldnt taste or smell anything for a month and a half. Forget working.
 
Once the contagion is able to spread throughout the body by compromising monocytes responding to the point of entry, it is next to impossible to get rid of it.  The long term effects are unknown, but they're not going to be good. I consider it as big a threat a airborne HIV. Its crazy that this shiat was allowed to proliferate, but what do you expect when crooks run the government and most of the population barely qualifies as literate, not because they can't read, but because the only thing they'll read is Facebook.
 
Makes sure you have down time after the vaccination. Since you've already met the beastie you're likely to have a very active immune system response to the vaccine.
 
Does she wear a mask all day?
 
Damn. Memories of childhood. Suuuuuucccckkked. Take care of yourself and be well.
 
Why not both?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Are you asking people, in order to pass you see you must answer me these questions three, ere the other side he see?
The go back to scene 25.
 
I will be sure to. Thank!
 
Most of my friends that caught it don't seem to have long term side effects, except for two: one has full-on post-viral syndrome and can't work, the other hasn't gotten his sense of smell back.

two family friends caught it over the holidays and were in the hospital for 10 days - and they still need oxygen at home.
 
Before all of this I was feeling meh. Every week that passes this last year, I have more endurance and strength. It's probably luck and paying attention to staying hydrated and eating "correctly" but shiat maybe it's not finding the covering of the face all day long my salvation. Sucks hearing how bad some are these days that were apparently in significantly better shape. Probably just some experimental shiat the military put in me.

Oh and all you farkers with back problems, stay hydrated. Your spine will thank you.

Be well!
 
This is actually an issue. They are running out of at home oxygen products because so many people are being released with at home oxygen requirements.  I just learned about this at the hospital where I work. Scary to think they are running out because demand is so high.
 
That sounds like an awfull lot of fapping and kitten deaths.
 
Thank you! I am going to try!
 
Long haul COVID is way more serious than the catch-all that they cite in order to claim 50%.
 
