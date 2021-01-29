 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Subby's wife has been vaccinated. Yeah, that's the ticket   (twitter.com) divider line
21
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

811 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 3:31 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sigh
*unzips*
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Vaccinated or not, I can tell you that I've given your wife plenty of injections.
 
steklo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So there was a tiny prick involved?
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow. How is she still so damn gorgeous?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They have a herpes vaccine?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I still would.
 
steklo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Wow. How is she still so damn gorgeous?


Plastic surgery, botox, going to the spa every other day, steam baths, and eating lots of vegetables and a good make up artist.

this is really her when she's not in front of a camera

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They have a herpes vaccine?


I read that as "herp vaccine" and now I wish there was a herp vaccine to inoculate against the derp...
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: Vaccinated or not, I can tell you that I've given your wife plenty of injections.


She was sore too, apparently..
 
buntz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a kid I loved her and Joan van Ark. Whatever work she has done is certainly better than Joan van Ark who has destroyed her face, sadly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bug2k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My cousin and his family in the UK haven't been out in months. They went to get vaccinated a few weeks ago... and caught Covid at the clinic waiting area. His father died yesterday. His 79 yo mum has it now too, as do the wife and kid.
 
olapbill [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bug2k: My cousin and his family in the UK haven't been out in months. They went to get vaccinated a few weeks ago... and caught Covid at the clinic waiting area. His father died yesterday. His 79 yo mum has it now too, as do the wife and kid.


is that like raaaaaaaain on your wedding day?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Botox..?
 
ng2810 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They have a herpes vaccine?


You laugh until you actually need it
 
Bug2k
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

olapbill: Bug2k: My cousin and his family in the UK haven't been out in months. They went to get vaccinated a few weeks ago... and caught Covid at the clinic waiting area. His father died yesterday. His 79 yo mum has it now too, as do the wife and kid.

is that like raaaaaaaain on your wedding day?


Maybe it's just my family's luck. I got my H1N1 vaccine right after I started showing symptoms while waiting in line.
The resulting mess was crippling for 2 months!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I've given her a few injections and she didn't feel any of them either.
In you know those three little words she says when you've sexed superbly?

"Are you done?"
 
talkertopc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

kb7rky: Wow. How is she still so damn gorgeous?


Adrenochrome, study it out.
 
Bug2k
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

olapbill: Bug2k: My cousin and his family in the UK haven't been out in months. They went to get vaccinated a few weeks ago... and caught Covid at the clinic waiting area. His father died yesterday. His 79 yo mum has it now too, as do the wife and kid.

is that like raaaaaaaain on your wedding day?


I almost responded in a way that would get me a Welcome_to_Fark.jpg
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We both get the stick next week.

Because we're old.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.