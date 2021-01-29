 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   When life imitates Pornhub (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
39
    More: Obvious, Plastic surgery, Marriage, Family, Infant, Weight-loss influencer Marina Balmasheva, The Sun, News of the World, Russian blogger  
•       •       •

2238 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eric Shun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"So many people tell me to use makeup - make lashes, and curl my pubic hair - because of my young husband."
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That what so very....Russian.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wing Kong Exchange Day Trader: That what so very....Russian.


Russian women have straight pubes?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What's going on in this thread?
 
sad_freaks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always The Sun, isn't it? The human equivalent of The Sun is a drooling pervert jacking it in a college library.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it was pornhub there would be no "step" in front of mom
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WEIGHT-LOSS influencer

I looked at her instagram. Whatever she's doing, it's not working.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stepmother has her head stuck in the dishwasher again.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sad_freaks: It's always The Sun, isn't it?


No, it's The Step Sun.
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sad_freaks: It's always The Sun, isn't it? The human equivalent of The Sun is a drooling pervert jacking it in a college library.


You take that back.  I am nothing like The Sun
 
casenickles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All the people and all that entire situation is all the way Farked up. Fark all of them, especially the pedo Mum.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keeping it in the family?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casenickles: All the people and all that entire situation is all the way Farked up. Fark all of them, especially the pedo Mum.


Situation is farked up, but she's not a pedo.  Save the pedo insult for people who actually have sex with underage kids.  Large age difference + having known him when he was underage doesn't make her a pedo if they don't start doin' the horizontal tango till after he's of age.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he fixed the cable.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I didn't think a woman could get pregnant from anal.
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DrWhy: having known him when he was underage doesn't make her a pedo if they don't start doin' the horizontal tango till after he's of age.



I dunno. If she had sexual feelings/desires for him when he was younger and didn't act on them just means she knows the difference between right and wrong and was smart enough to wait it out.

Still if they did this behind "Dad's" back (DRTFA) its cheating of the worst kind. Its one thing to cheat with the Dad's best friend or his boss but to actually have sex with his son?

yeah counselling for everyone in this family....100% messed up.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DrWhy: casenickles: All the people and all that entire situation is all the way Farked up. Fark all of them, especially the pedo Mum.

Situation is farked up, but she's not a pedo.  Save the pedo insult for people who actually have sex with underage kids.  Large age difference + having known him when he was underage doesn't make her a pedo if they don't start doin' the horizontal tango till after he's of age.


Hey everyone I didn't know Woody Allen had a Fark account
 
steklo
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Hey everyone I didn't know Woody Allen had a Fark account


psst he does....his handle is "Clarinetboy"
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Snort: Stepmother has her head stuck in the dishwasher again.


I laughed. Out loud. And with gusto.  And no, gusto is my wife's "step brother"
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That kid is surely going to have a great life. Family get-togethers are going to be so awesome!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 276x183]


I'd actually pay to see that
 
steklo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bumfuzzled: That kid is surely going to have a great life. Family get-togethers are going to be so awesome!


Not really. What's going to happen is that the son (not the baby) is going to grow up and adult and well Mom here is really going to age and her looks will go down hill and she won't be that fun sex machine she once was, and the son will realize its more fun living with a younger women instead of this old bag he's with so more cheating will happen, the marriage will be crushed and the poor baby will be torn on who to live with. You know how divorced kids can get.

Everyone's screwed up here.

royally
 
itchyvelour
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: DrWhy: having known him when he was underage doesn't make her a pedo if they don't start doin' the horizontal tango till after he's of age.


I dunno. If she had sexual feelings/desires for him when he was younger and didn't act on them just means she knows the difference between right and wrong and was smart enough to wait it out.

Still if they did this behind "Dad's" back (DRTFA) its cheating of the worst kind. Its one thing to cheat with the Dad's best friend or his boss but to actually have sex with his son?

yeah counselling for everyone in this family....100% messed up.


What Russian counseling looks like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
itchyvelour:

What Russian counseling looks like.
[Fark user image 425x566]

The way I understand it....Vodka means "water"
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 276x183]

I'd actually pay to see that


So, when I was maybe 15, a buddy of mine found a vhs of something.... similar. It was clearly snow white themed, but it was live action. May have been shot in the 80s judging from the hair.

Do not recommend
 
steklo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So, when I was maybe 15, a buddy of mine found a vhs of something..


Reminds me of the time my army barracks roommate came in with a new VHS...Loose Times At Fastmont High

Started off ok but the when the music teacher was teaching the woman how to play his clarinet, from his pants i had to leave the room, I was laughing so hard.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 276x183]

I'd actually pay to see that

So, when I was maybe 15, a buddy of mine found a vhs of something.... similar. It was clearly snow white themed, but it was live action. May have been shot in the 80s judging from the hair.

Do not recommend


Something Awful has an article featuring two versions of that theme in the Horrors of Porn section.  It's not exactly titillating material.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro! [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Throwing away your relationship with your father to have/raise a kid with a woman who cheats on her husband with younger men.  No way that will end up being a regret.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Enjoy that now kid because that is not a good long term trend.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TheAlgebraist: I am nothing like The Sun


How beautiful is the moon?
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

steklo: bumfuzzled: That kid is surely going to have a great life. Family get-togethers are going to be so awesome!

Not really. What's going to happen is that the son (not the baby) is going to grow up and adult and well Mom here is really going to age and her looks will go down hill and she won't be that fun sex machine she once was, and the son will realize its more fun living with a younger women instead of this old bag he's with so more cheating will happen, the marriage will be crushed and the poor baby will be torn on who to live with. You know how divorced kids can get.

Everyone's screwed up here.

royally


Like I said - AWESOME!
 
turboke
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 276x183]

I'd actually pay to see that


NSFW obviously! https://www.xvideos.com/video14533801/​snow_white_and_the_seven_dwarfs

Biancaneve E I Sette Nani (by Luca Damiano) (1995)
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image 276x183]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Sick. Twisted.

And I'm an extremely sex-positive polyamorous pansexual. and I'm calling this sick and twisted!

I will never slut-shame, kink-shame, body-shame, or otherwise criticize anyone's sex life because gods know mine has gone into some interesting places. But I draw the line at sleeping with your own step-kid, even when its consenting adults and theres no DNA link. Pornhub be damned, this is just sick.

And...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

turboke: waxbeans: The Devil's Bartender: [Fark user image image 276x183]

I'd actually pay to see that

NSFW obviously! https://www.xvideos.com/video14533801/​snow_white_and_the_seven_dwarfs

Biancaneve E I Sette Nani (by Luca Damiano) (1995)


🖤🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶🕶👌👌👌
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.