(We Are Central PA)   Man remains in jail with bail set at $50,000 in the gun safe case and $10,000 in the chainsaw case and what the hell was this guy planning?   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, 26-year-old Justin Brunner, Felony, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Misdemeanor  
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obviously not a coup, or he would be RORed.
 
Dreamless [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To kill some deadites?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he was going to cut his way in to the gun safe, but he needed to do it at very precise times, so the noise coincided with the ringing of church bells or some industrial stuff or something.

/He got his idea from those hollywood liberal elites.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Crime Guy"

Thursdays at 7 pm on Crackle.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun safe? Chainsaw? Sounds like a weekend for me at the family cabin. Chainsaw to cut firewood and whatnot, gun safe for hunting/target shooting/whatever.
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man charged with theft of gun safe now accused of stealing woman's chainsaw, wristwatch

Fark user imageView Full Size


what a woman's chainsaw may look like.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What's going on in central PA lately? There's more than the usual Fark headlines.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He was probably planning on fencing anything he could get his hands on for money.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Man remains in jail with bail set at $50,000 in the gun safe case and $10,000 in the chainsaw case and what the hell was this guy planning?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A gun safe, a chainsaw, and a wrist watch, it's kind of obvious what he was planning, isn't it? I guess subby missed a few sex ed classes.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
" Brunner is alleged to have stolen ... a G-Shock wristwatch from a woman "


Newsworthy

Fark user imageView Full Size



/I owned one... back when I used a watch instead looking at my phone
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: " Brunner is alleged to have stolen ... a G-Shock wristwatch from a woman "


Newsworthy

[Fark user image image 183x300]


/I owned one... back when I used a watch instead looking at my phone


This means you're at least 50. LOL 😆
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Vlad_the_Inaner: " Brunner is alleged to have stolen ... a G-Shock wristwatch from a woman "


Newsworthy

[Fark user image image 183x300]


/I owned one... back when I used a watch instead looking at my phone

This means you're at least 50. LOL 😆


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: waxbeans: Vlad_the_Inaner: " Brunner is alleged to have stolen ... a G-Shock wristwatch from a woman "


Newsworthy

[Fark user image image 183x300]


/I owned one... back when I used a watch instead looking at my phone

This means you're at least 50. LOL 😆

[i.imgur.com image 537x420]


In 3 years. Hopefully. Not likely. I keep telling people to buy life insurance on me. Because it's coming.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Drugs.  He was planning to do drugs.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
img.texasmonthly.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [img.texasmonthly.com image 850x531]


Ive met Gunnar Hansen, the actor who played Leatherface, several times and he's super smart and cool. Hes written a couple of books on marine biology.
 
