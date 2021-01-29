 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Slamming your ATV into a police car on a public street, then falling off, isn't normal. But on meth it is   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Cocaine, side of a police cruiser, Richard Myers, search warrant, police cruiser, Preliminary hearing, Arraignment, Cambria County, Pennsylvania  
dickfreckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
 My city has a problem with idiots on ATVs. Look, I ride a motorcycle so I'm no stranger to dumb sh*t, but these fools are off the hook. They're not street legal, no one wears a helmet, and in severe cases drunken clowns mow through innocent crowds.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just another reason why Pennsylvania deserves its own Fark tag
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I'm memorized by this.

Wonder what the outcome was.

Karma, it will eventually get you. Might not be instant but eventually it comes.
 
End_Of_Line
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Gallitzin really could be named the capital of pennsyltucky. Dumbfarkary abounds among it's residents.
 
steklo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

My vote is for Waynesboro PA.

It's like stepping back into time when visiting there. The smell of cow dung fills the air and everyone seems like they just took a whole bottle of OxyContin.
 
steklo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Caught with meth and crack. The local $2 gloryhole will be closed for awhile.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

there are televised documentaries on the illegal stunting / dangerous public operation of ATV's. of course the younger kids try to emulate as best they can, so it's getting worse. of course they're a major pest attraction for law enforcement, a gang of loud little vehicles buzzing through a public park and down busy roads with no regard for life or limb.
 
turbokat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Kinda what I pictured.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
