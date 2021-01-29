 Skip to content
(Vice) Latest study of Dyatlov Pass Incident includes video simulation of OW MY BALLS
posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 1:20 PM



edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but how many Roentgens were involved?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Yes, but how many Roentgens were involved?


Only traces of radioactivity, according to TFA.  So not great, not terrible.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Expedition cook.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a found footage horror film loosely wrapped around this called The Devil's Pass

It's not terrible, great by FF standards
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...


Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.
 
Bandito King [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs and leave trace radiation. Everyone knows that.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs ...



Post-mortem scavenging?


...and leave trace radiation.


Reports vary, but it doesn't appear radiation was found on more than 1 or 2 person's clothing, and there are some reports that radiation was detected "in the environment".
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs and leave trace radiation. Everyone knows that.


The ones that happened to were apparently found lying in a stream two months later, plenty of time for critters to start eating them.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs and leave trace radiation. Everyone knows that.

The ones that happened to were apparently found lying in a stream two months later, plenty of time for critters to start eating them.


The weird one is the woman missing her tongue. The amount of blood in her stomach indicated it was removed while she was still alive. That's not to say she didn't bite it off herself in crazy panic, but it's still weird
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.


So, im pretty skeptical of the mystery stories. For example, small amounts of radiation in Russian snow, I the 70s? Gasp.

And the idea that the three were killed by an avalanche never raised an eyebrow. But why would the others have fled an avalanche into the night with no protective gear? And take the bodies of the other 3?

Even if they were worried about further avalanches, wouldn't they put on their jackets? Also, one guys pants were burnt.

Not that any of that means anything. Just a little weird.
 
powtard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: is the woman missing her tongue. The amount of blood in her stomach indicated it was removed while she was still alive. That's not to say she didn't bite it off herself in crazy panic, but it's still


That's easy...she bit it off in when the concussive force of the avalanche hit her.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs ...


Post-mortem scavenging?


...and leave trace radiation.


Reports vary, but it doesn't appear radiation was found on more than 1 or 2 person's clothing, and there are some reports that radiation was detected "in the environment".


The radiation detected belonged to the clothing of one of them that worked in a lab that would have explained that.   That the kids were taking clothing from their now dead companions in an effort to survive (no shoes) would explain why another would have also shown some detectable radiation.

It was a tragic disaster for them.  I just hate that a lot of woo and booga-booga has been attached to the tragedy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know.  I think Russians are physically unable to tell the truth.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A New Study Has Revealed the Best Theory Yeti for the Dyatlov Pass Incident

Wake up sheeple
 
mordi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Embden.Meyerhof: Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs ...


Post-mortem scavenging?


...and leave trace radiation.


Reports vary, but it doesn't appear radiation was found on more than 1 or 2 person's clothing, and there are some reports that radiation was detected "in the environment".


The big mystery is why they only found trace radiation on the two of them who worked at a nuclear plant....
 
ForceIsStrong
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was a radioactive Yeti. Everyone knows that.
 
roddack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: There's a found footage horror film loosely wrapped around this called The Devil's Pass

It's not terrible, great by FF standards


Isn't that weaves together virtually all of the freaking theories of how they died?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.

So, im pretty skeptical of the mystery stories. For example, small amounts of radiation in Russian snow, I the 70s? Gasp.

And the idea that the three were killed by an avalanche never raised an eyebrow. But why would the others have fled an avalanche into the night with no protective gear? And take the bodies of the other 3?

Even if they were worried about further avalanches, wouldn't they put on their jackets? Also, one guys pants were burnt.

Not that any of that means anything. Just a little weird.


I think the kids panicked and ran down the hill, just knowing, in the dark, that there was an avalanche.   They left so fast they didn't put on their footwear.  They ran a very long distance, so apparently they were concerned that they needed to get away from their tent fast.   I don't recall the burnt pants, but at the initial site found in the woods downhill there was evidence they at least tried to build a fire.  The couple of bodies found there were the ones (if memory serves) who had their clothes removed and used by the others.   I assume those are the ones who succumbed first.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The one theory of the military testing parachute mines is interesting.  It would explain the reports of weird aerial phenomena that others claimed to have seen, as well as some of the injuries.

I thought that one group tried to get a fire going down along the tree line after they left the tent.  That would explain the burnt clothing, regardless of why they left the tent in the first place.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Natalie Portmanteau: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.

So, im pretty skeptical of the mystery stories. For example, small amounts of radiation in Russian snow, I the 70s? Gasp.

And the idea that the three were killed by an avalanche never raised an eyebrow. But why would the others have fled an avalanche into the night with no protective gear? And take the bodies of the other 3?

Even if they were worried about further avalanches, wouldn't they put on their jackets? Also, one guys pants were burnt.

Not that any of that means anything. Just a little weird.

I think the kids panicked and ran down the hill, just knowing, in the dark, that there was an avalanche.   They left so fast they didn't put on their footwear.  They ran a very long distance, so apparently they were concerned that they needed to get away from their tent fast.   I don't recall the burnt pants, but at the initial site found in the woods downhill there was evidence they at least tried to build a fire.  The couple of bodies found there were the ones (if memory serves) who had their clothes removed and used by the others.   I assume those are the ones who succumbed first.


If they were hypothermic they may have removed the clothes themselves before succumbing (I think it's called paradoxical undressing?) Either way the longer surviving members took the clothes for themselves.  They obviously took off in a panic from the tent.

/when I was in school, a kid from a neighboring town got stuck in a blizzard. They found his body in a farm field.  He had stripped down to his underwear and wandered around the field, leaving a trail of clothes.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
hobnail:

If they were hypothermic they may have removed the clothes themselves before succumbing (I think it's called paradoxical undressing?) Either way the longer surviving members took the clothes for themselves.  They obviously took off in a panic from the tent.

There was a family that got lost in the snow in rural southern Oregon many years ago.   The father left the family to look for help and was found some time later dead in the snow, few if any clothes left still on him.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Дьявол, который бросает огромные снежки" Only in the coldest years this happens. And this year, it grows cold. We begin finding our hikers. We found them sometimes without pants... and sometimes much, much worse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Natalie Portmanteau: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.

So, im pretty skeptical of the mystery stories. For example, small amounts of radiation in Russian snow, I the 70s? Gasp.

And the idea that the three were killed by an avalanche never raised an eyebrow. But why would the others have fled an avalanche into the night with no protective gear? And take the bodies of the other 3?

Even if they were worried about further avalanches, wouldn't they put on their jackets? Also, one guys pants were burnt.

Not that any of that means anything. Just a little weird.

I think the kids panicked and ran down the hill, just knowing, in the dark, that there was an avalanche.   They left so fast they didn't put on their footwear.  They ran a very long distance, so apparently they were concerned that they needed to get away from their tent fast.   I don't recall the burnt pants, but at the initial site found in the woods downhill there was evidence they at least tried to build a fire.  The couple of bodies found there were the ones (if memory serves) who had their clothes removed and used by the others.   I assume those are the ones who succumbed first.


From what I read it sounded like they all survived the initial avalanche, but some of them were injured badly and succumbed quickly.

The crazier mystery to me has always been what happened on the Mary Celeste.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Embden.Meyerhof: Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs ...


Post-mortem scavenging?


...and leave trace radiation.


Reports vary, but it doesn't appear radiation was found on more than 1 or 2 person's clothing, and there are some reports that radiation was detected "in the environment".

The radiation detected belonged to the clothing of one of them that worked in a lab that would have explained that.   That the kids were taking clothing from their now dead companions in an effort to survive (no shoes) would explain why another would have also shown some detectable radiation.

It was a tragic disaster for them.  I just hate that a lot of woo and booga-booga has been attached to the tragedy.


Heat wait a few more centuries then the inquisition will start against the heretics.

/For the emperor
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Grrr. Just wait!
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.


The movie was fun. I highly recommend on a rainy weekend.

/Still in the rabbit hole
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have seen pictures of the slope they were camping on and if that was going to generate a "slab avalanche" I better watch out for my driveway, because we're getting 3 or 4 inch of snow this weekend. Don't want to be found Monday morning missing my eyeballs (not like that hasn't happened in the past, but, that's typically due to bourbon and not an avalanche). Sounds like avalanche experts were paid to give an opinion, put together a "magic avalanche" story, booked back home and cashed their check.  Easy money!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If it were a slab avalanche though, wouldn't their gear have been crushed? IIRC the crap they abandoned in the tent was in reasonably good shape.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ouch
//or giggity if you play it backwards
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Dewey Fidalgo: Natalie Portmanteau: Dewey Fidalgo: edmo: That got me down a rabbit hole no slab avalanches and airbags...

Yeah, this a certainly a rabbit hole, filled with a lot of woo and misinformation (and a really awful movie).

What happened to those kids after the "event" that made them run so far is pretty clear (including why the one group had more decomp than the others).

What caused the "event" has always interested me.   The explanation of the slab avalanche seems reasonable.  I didn't think it was possible at first due to the terrain as it has been described, but the article yesterday explained that.

So, im pretty skeptical of the mystery stories. For example, small amounts of radiation in Russian snow, I the 70s? Gasp.

And the idea that the three were killed by an avalanche never raised an eyebrow. But why would the others have fled an avalanche into the night with no protective gear? And take the bodies of the other 3?

Even if they were worried about further avalanches, wouldn't they put on their jackets? Also, one guys pants were burnt.

Not that any of that means anything. Just a little weird.

I think the kids panicked and ran down the hill, just knowing, in the dark, that there was an avalanche.   They left so fast they didn't put on their footwear.  They ran a very long distance, so apparently they were concerned that they needed to get away from their tent fast.   I don't recall the burnt pants, but at the initial site found in the woods downhill there was evidence they at least tried to build a fire.  The couple of bodies found there were the ones (if memory serves) who had their clothes removed and used by the others.   I assume those are the ones who succumbed first.

From what I read it sounded like they all survived the initial avalanche, but some of them were injured badly and succumbed quickly.

The crazier mystery to me has always been what happened on the Mary Celeste.


Slab avalanche at sea. Next question!
 
thefatbasturd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bandito King: Avalanches often tear out people eyeballs and leave trace radiation. Everyone knows that.


The missing eyeballs and such are believed to be caused predators afterwards.
 
