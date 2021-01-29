 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Johnson and Johnson announces easier to store but less effective vaccine. Johnson   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: News  
•       •       •

156 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Jan 2021 at 8:15 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Presenting the vaccine Walmart is going to give it's employees
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, flu vaccine can be 20%-60% effective.

It's not terrible and even better than I thought we'd get. Don't sh*t on this. That's actually fantastic if used by the entire population of a poor country.

Saved lives are saved lives.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Howard Johnson is right about the Johnson and Johnson vaccine effectiveness
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Well, flu vaccine can be 20%-60% effective.

It's not terrible and even better than I thought we'd get. Don't sh*t on this. That's actually fantastic if used by the entire population of a poor country.


Or your country.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is the real game changer. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines require too much expensive equipment to store and distribute in poor regions of the world, they cost too much to manufacture, and they don't appear to be effective after a single dose. This is the vaccine that could end the pandemic worldwide.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's better than nothing but isn't there a kind of short sightedness in getting the vaccine out asap vs refining it to at least 75-80%?
 
largedon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BafflerMeal: NewportBarGuy: Well, flu vaccine can be 20%-60% effective.

It's not terrible and even better than I thought we'd get. Don't sh*t on this. That's actually fantastic if used by the entire population of a poor country.

Or your country.


I'm just being honest. You know it's going to the third world if Moderna and Pfizer are touting 90%+
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.