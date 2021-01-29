 Skip to content
(Slate)   The world's ethical cannibals, who only practice consensual cannibalism, are sick and tired of Armie Hammer   (slate.com) divider line
68
    More: Strange, Cannibalism, Fetishism, Anthropology of religion, Sexual fetishism, Fetish, John Franklin, pseudonym Mr. Muki, world's ethical human cannibal fetishists  
•       •       •

Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is getting interesting
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As somebody who's into vore, lemme give the TL;DR version of it: fetishes are farking weird and difficult to explain to people who just aren't into it, yo. These 'cannibals' aren't literally into eating people insofar as they'll never actually eat human flesh. Rather, the whole cannibalism thing is set dressing for a weird brand of power play a objectification.

I low key get it. Back when I played World of Warcraft, my main character was a troll lady on an RP server. I did quite a few RPs where she teased guys about eating them, tied them down to tables, and applied various sauces and spices before the sexy times happened.

Anyway, this has been another episode of Matty overshares his divergent interests. Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope I am not the only one that read that as Cannabis....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"For me, cannibalism is the ultimate taboo,"

Oh I dont know, I heard about this one guy who likes jerk off watching orphanages burn down.

And one lady who can only get off if someone runs over her clit with a tank.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: I really hope I am not the only one that read that as Cannabis....


Yeah I had to reread that a couple of times
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Foot taco..."
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark me.

/How did I not hear about this till now?
//Yup, people scare the hell out of me
///That's it
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size

"Queer haow a cravin' gits a holt on ye-As ye love the Almighty, young man, don't tell nobody, but I swar ter Gawd thet picter begun ta make me hungry fer victuals I couldn't raise nor buy-here, set still, what's ailin' ye?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Matty overshares his divergent interests.


That is somewhat of a departure from normative behavior, yes.
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:

Cannibalism is also a symbol of intimacy, she said. In essence, desiring to eat someone is saying "I want you inside me, forever."

No - actually it's a way of saying "I want to poop you out tomorrow"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x704]


Hey shout out to Balcerzak, Joseph T. Gabrish and Richard Porubcan fantastic police work there I hope I see you all in hell
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Armie isn't their taste, perhaps Leggy will do?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: If Armie isn't their taste, perhaps Leggy will do?

[Fark user image 278x413]


If you can find him in Australia.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: FTA:

Cannibalism is also a symbol of intimacy, she said. In essence, desiring to eat someone is saying "I want you inside me, forever."

No - actually it's a way of saying "I want to poop you out tomorrow"


Actually I think people might be what you might refer to as a 'low residue' food as it's exactly what you are made of.

/and eeww
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's too bad they didn't make an appearance in the trump white house. I would have loved to see Pence unhinge his jaw to get the last of the orange toupee down...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

fine and young, but apparently not ethical?
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AxL sANe: FTA:

Cannibalism is also a symbol of intimacy, she said. In essence, desiring to eat someone is saying "I want you inside me, forever."

No - actually it's a way of saying "I want to poop you out tomorrow"


Isn't it part of the Maori haka?

Myself I stumbled on a vore site while perusing for porn years ago, looked at it, decided I didn't need to finish what I was doing, and then carefully encysted the information in my brain alongside the graphic images of human parasites I saw at the Toronto Science Center as a child.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: MattytheMouse: Matty overshares his divergent interests.

That is somewhat of a departure from normative behavior, yes.


Normal is boring.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the crazy stuff you heard as a kid of what could happen to you if you accepted rides from strangers no one ever said you could end up veal.

1st Cannibal 1:  I brought a roasted shank of a 5 year old, marinated in merlot and crusted with almonds
2nd Cannibal:  Veal?  You, sir disgust me.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Of all the crazy stuff you heard as a kid of what could happen to you if you accepted rides from strangers no one ever said you could end up veal.

1st Cannibal 1:  I brought a roasted shank of a 5 year old, marinated in merlot and crusted with almonds
2nd Cannibal:  Veal?  You, sir disgust me.


My parents always told me that we don't pick up hitchhikers because they could be serial killers. And that I should never hitchhike, because I might get raped.

I wonder if a serial killer hitchhiker was ever picked up by a rapist...? That'd be an interesting encounter.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: MattytheMouse: Matty overshares his divergent interests.

That is somewhat of a departure from normative behavior, yes.


Geez. What's eating you?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't  find a YouTube link

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x36​8​fh9
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The world's ethical cannibalsfreakiest freaks, who only practice consensual cannibalismsome seriously freaky shiat, are sick and tired of Armie Hammerhaving a light shined on their freakiness.

:-)
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably the hardest thing to deal with would be being a vegan cannibal.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Harry Freakstorm: Of all the crazy stuff you heard as a kid of what could happen to you if you accepted rides from strangers no one ever said you could end up veal.

1st Cannibal 1:  I brought a roasted shank of a 5 year old, marinated in merlot and crusted with almonds
2nd Cannibal:  Veal?  You, sir disgust me.

My parents always told me that we don't pick up hitchhikers because they could be serial killers. And that I should never hitchhike, because I might get raped.

I wonder if a serial killer hitchhiker was ever picked up by a rapist...? That'd be an interesting encounter.


I recently gave a ride to someone who got my car and asked wasn't I afraid of picking up a serial killer?

I reassured him the odds of two of us being in the same car were pretty low.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok. Is this a weird sex thing?

*clicks*

Yep. Weird sex thing.

Sorry "Mr. Muki". Just because someone else shares your weird fetish on the internet, doesn't mean you aren't psycho and in need of therapy. Though after reading the article it sounds like these people are into vore, which I don't think is the same thing as "cannibalism"

/ still weird, but maybe not "you need help weird"
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Probably the hardest thing to deal with would be being a vegan cannibal.


They'd never shut up about how they're starving and can only eat themselves?
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: Ok. Is this a weird sex thing?

*clicks*

Yep. Weird sex thing.

Sorry "Mr. Muki". Just because someone else shares your weird fetish on the internet, doesn't mean you aren't psycho and in need of therapy. Though after reading the article it sounds like these people are into vore, which I don't think is the same thing as "cannibalism"

/ still weird, but maybe not "you need help weird"


Yea, not so much cannibals as it is the sex version of this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/something something about millennials eating ass
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cfreak: Ok. Is this a weird sex thing?

*clicks*

Yep. Weird sex thing.

Sorry "Mr. Muki". Just because someone else shares your weird fetish on the internet, doesn't mean you aren't psycho and in need of therapy. Though after reading the article it sounds like these people are into vore, which I don't think is the same thing as "cannibalism"

/ still weird, but maybe not "you need help weird"


From what I've seen of Muki's Kitchen, it's more like bondage than vore. Lots of hog tying people and using phallic-looking food items.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: MattytheMouse: Harry Freakstorm: Of all the crazy stuff you heard as a kid of what could happen to you if you accepted rides from strangers no one ever said you could end up veal.

1st Cannibal 1:  I brought a roasted shank of a 5 year old, marinated in merlot and crusted with almonds
2nd Cannibal:  Veal?  You, sir disgust me.

My parents always told me that we don't pick up hitchhikers because they could be serial killers. And that I should never hitchhike, because I might get raped.

I wonder if a serial killer hitchhiker was ever picked up by a rapist...? That'd be an interesting encounter.

I recently gave a ride to someone who got my car and asked wasn't I afraid of picking up a serial killer?

I reassured him the odds of two of us being in the same car were pretty low.


Three. I was there too. You just didn't know it.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x704]

Hey shout out to Balcerzak, Joseph T. Gabrish and Richard Porubcan fantastic police work there I hope I see you all in hell


What's the difference between Playboy magazine and Jeffrey Dahmer?
The Playboy can take a good beatin' in the bathroom.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Harry Freakstorm: Of all the crazy stuff you heard as a kid of what could happen to you if you accepted rides from strangers no one ever said you could end up veal.

1st Cannibal 1:  I brought a roasted shank of a 5 year old, marinated in merlot and crusted with almonds
2nd Cannibal:  Veal?  You, sir disgust me.

My parents always told me that we don't pick up hitchhikers because they could be serial killers. And that I should never hitchhike, because I might get raped.

I wonder if a serial killer hitchhiker was ever picked up by a rapist...? That'd be an interesting encounter.


Reminded me of this:

2007 Super Bowl Commercials - Bud Light, Axe
Youtube z5uxs4wQAhI
 
ssa5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I use to think guys who were sexually aroused by woman's feet were a little, well a lot weird. No point in history the foot was ever an object of attraction or sexual desire. But this takes it to a whole new level of "OMFG WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE!" and "CAN WE JUST GATHER THEM ALL UP AND LEAVE THEM AT SOME DESERTED ISLAND!"
 
ryebread [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I have actually done this, on a very small scale. I used a dermal punch (basically a circular razor blade mounted to a handle) to pierce an ex's ears. After shooting a plug of flesh at her like a spit ball and having a good laugh about it (well, I laughed anyway), we decided to toss them in a skillet and give it a try -- after all, how often do you get the chance to cook and eat human flesh? The scar tissue from the previous piercing she had kind of ruined the texture, but that's about all I remember of it.

/My farky for myself is "What the fark is this guy's problem?" for a reason
 
fickenchucker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And Fifty Shades of Grey was widely accepted as "fun".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: waxbeans: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image image 850x704]

Hey shout out to Balcerzak, Joseph T. Gabrish and Richard Porubcan fantastic police work there I hope I see you all in hell

What's the difference between Playboy magazine and Jeffrey Dahmer?
The Playboy can take a good beatin' in the bathroom.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😊🤜🤛🖤

Thanks that made me feel better.

/
I don't normally condone inmates harming each other. But. Dumber is one of a few exceptions. Fark that abomination.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
vinylalbumcovers.comView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I am reading this thread and silently judging all of you.
 
Gramma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm going to hang out on the Dawww tab until this all blows over.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ssa5: I use to think guys who were sexually aroused by woman's feet were a little, well a lot weird. No point in history the foot was ever an object of attraction or sexual desire. But this takes it to a whole new level of "OMFG WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE!" and "CAN WE JUST GATHER THEM ALL UP AND LEAVE THEM AT SOME DESERTED ISLAND!"


Like a cannibal island?
 
bronskrat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just remember, you can't spell Arm Ham without Armie Hammer.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
