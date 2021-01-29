 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Not just your average kooked-up Aussie anti-mask conspiracy theorist says 'nobody has died from coronavirus.' Yes this one is on a different level all together   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Protest, New South Wales, Sydney, Allegation, Civil disobedience, Public nudity, Protests, Tiananmen Square protests of 1989  
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well, at least this one advertises the kind of person he is.  It's the Kristi Noemes you have to worry about.

It's like that old Homer bit with John Waters.  "You know me, Marge:   I like my beer cold, my TV loud, and my crazies to look like crazies!"
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, this one is on a different level
 
sniderman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Yes this one is on a different level."
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The combination of meth and the sun has fried this persons brain.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Frankly, they all come off that way to me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I really like the picture of the protester hiding her face from the camera with her sign. Just go ahead already and admit you know you're full of sh*t and only want to be known to those who share your bovine excrement beliefs.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image


nothing says "you can trust me" like wild eyes, a camo shirt and an unkempt beard. he just needs some cocaine in his mustache to tie it all together.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You look in his eyes and cant help but want to believe.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Without even listening to what he has to say, I can tell from that photo that this man must have much greater knowledge than all the medical experts and epidemiologists in the world. The wisdom just radiates from him.
 
reveal101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Truly he is Gods vessel
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: The combination of meth and the sun has fried this persons brain.


So like florida man but in australia
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nobody has died from coronavirus. They died from

Lung tissue collapse
Congestive heart failure
Stroke
Multiple organ failures
High fevers causing brain damage
Et cetera

Sure the virus caused all these conditions but the actual virus itself did not kill the entire organism we call a human being

This guy should go suck a crocodile
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yanni's really been letting himself go lately.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nobody dies from jumping off the Empire State Building, either.
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Heh.  In other news, "nobody has ever died from old age."

That guy in the article... just... wow.

/ "Not just your average kooked-up Aussie anti-mask conspiracy theorist says 'nobody has died from coronavirus.' Yes this one is on a different level"
 
lolmao500
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user image
 
