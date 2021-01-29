 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast)   Montana, where the sky is big, a man is free to roam, and an ex-cop is free to open a gun store and give ammo discounts to Oath Keepers planning on invading the Capitol   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Police, Oath Keepers, Greg McWhirter, Leaders of the Oath Keepers, former sheriff's deputy, right paramilitary group, seditious acts, Oath Keeper calls  
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Canada, do you want Montana?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would just like to take a moment to congratulate Conservative radio and tv for creating the exact same kind of terrorist elements that the claim to loathe.

You f*cking assholes are getting people killed all for more $$$$...

I swear to god please give me some money to buy these people out and shut them down. This isn't free speech. this is an active effort to completely reshape our entire country through the use of violence.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Hey Canada, do you want Montana?


The new province of South Alberta.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
These animals are just chomping at the bit to start murdering folks.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Morans with guns. Always a good combination.

/ may as well throw in booze for good measure
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So when are the Oath Keepers going to be designated as a terrorist organization?

Because, they are.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Jake Havechek: Hey Canada, do you want Montana?

The new province of South Alberta.


At least we'll know where we really need to build the wall.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would just like to take a moment to congratulate Conservative radio and tv for creating the exact same kind of terrorist elements that the claim to loathe.

You f*cking assholes are getting people killed all for more $$$$...

I swear to god please give me some money to buy these people out and shut them down. This isn't free speech. this is an active effort to completely reshape our entire country through the use of violence.


Cancer is on the case with Limbaugh, but it's taking it's sweet time.

Fark cancer.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I would just like to take a moment to congratulate Conservative radio and tv for creating the exact same kind of terrorist elements that the claim to loathe.

You f*cking assholes are getting people killed all for more $$$$...

I swear to god please give me some money to buy these people out and shut them down. This isn't free speech. this is an active effort to completely reshape our entire country through the use of violence.


The funny bit is that it's just probably the algorithms creating feedback loops, amplifying the crazy (on both sides*).
These systems were meant to group and match and cross pollinate runners, hobbyists, crossfitters, vegans, etc, and it's doing the same for racists and now racist haters.
They're like a junkie that is aware how much this substance abuse is harming them but it's giving them so much of a high (and a boatload of money.

/*the correct action to fighting racist people is not "punching a nazi", or firing them or whatever (as much as I despise them), that just feeds back into their artificial story of subjugation. The correct action is the draconian enforcement of rights.
 
cleek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: So when are the Oath Keepers going to be designated as a terrorist organization?

Because, they are.


the US govt doesn't have any system of classifying domestic organizations thusly.

https://www.lawfareblog.com/what-does​-​terrorist-designation-mean
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These rightwing militias are Putin's fifth columns and should be treated as the enemies of the U.S. that they are.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The question is how far into other "law enforcement" institutions have these guys gone, and how high up the ladder.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:

(on both sides*)

Do you guys still do those FARK bingo cards?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Jake Havechek: Hey Canada, do you want Montana?

The new province of South Alberta.


Now you gone and done it, Tinkledork will be along any minute now...
 
sad_freaks [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, my shiatiest cousin moved there when his religious grift failed due to the exposure of his deeply moronic as well as unbendingly cruel nature. Sorry to the cool people there. Michigan is not sending its best people.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The first time there's an actual force-on-force engagement between the militias and the Army/National Guard will prove interesting.  It will be a big wake-up call to many people.

IIRC, the North Vietnamese Army had only one large force-on-force engagement with the US during all of Vietnam, and they had their asses handed to them.  They backed off and let the Viet Cong do their thing with asymmetric warfare.

The fact that militias haven't bought into asymmetric warfare yet is damn good news.  You'd think with all the Iraq/Afghan War vets in their midst, they would have learned something about IEDs and hit-and-runs from the Hadjis.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: draconian enforcement of rights.


What an odd phrase.  You're not _wrong_, but ... having a hard time generating that mental image.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
small, scared men.

pathetic.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Nothing like aiding in the wounding and killing of your fellow officers.

Cops really need some professional standards.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

indy_kid: The first time there's an actual force-on-force engagement between the militias and the Army/National Guard will prove interesting.  It will be a big wake-up call to many people.

IIRC, the North Vietnamese Army had only one large force-on-force engagement with the US during all of Vietnam, and they had their asses handed to them.  They backed off and let the Viet Cong do their thing with asymmetric warfare.

The fact that militias haven't bought into asymmetric warfare yet is damn good news.  You'd think with all the Iraq/Afghan War vets in their midst, they would have learned something about IEDs and hit-and-runs from the Hadjis.


They don't have a sympathetic population to hide in like the Cong did or the Islamists do.
Americans mostly hate and despise these cocksuckers.
Their own families turn them in.
My prediction is that it won't work for them.
 
