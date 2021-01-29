 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Sneaky "genius" schoolboy uses Zoom trick to dupe his teacher for weeks so he gets out of answering questions on his class Zoom lesson   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
44
•       •       •

44 Comments     (+0 »)
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well they should just give him his Fark University diploma now
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his name Bobby Tables?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.


the league - carmenjello
Youtube mq0Y096sJCQ
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must be little Bobby Table's younger brother.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: "And one parent commented: "We've seen "buffering..." and also kids setting their names to the name of another kid in the class and then posting rude comments in the chat."

hahahahaha
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Genius and smart ass do not mean the same things ladies and gentlemen
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartman's Zoom class (South Park: The Pandemic Special)
Youtube RBeOoh6uVuw
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: [YouTube video: Cartman's Zoom class (South Park: The Pandemic Special)]


😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆😆
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you know that the plural of anecdotes is evidence?

/Fark is best when linking tabloid stories about second hand anecdotes from Twitter that probably never happened
//My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Did you know that the plural of anecdotes is evidence?

/Fark is best when linking tabloid stories about second hand anecdotes from Twitter that probably never happened
//My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.


My half brother says lizard people are real
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius."

Well I guess you don't need school anymore. You figured out how to change your name on zoom. Who needs math, history, English or science when you can do that?
Boss: Hey Anderson, we can make 97 units from 120lbs of raw materials. But we have to place orders of materials in 175lb batches. What is the most efficient order with the least amount of waste we can do?
Anderson: *reconnecting*
Boss: Now THAT kid had what it takes to succeed. Promote him immediately!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Genius and smart ass do not mean the same things ladies and gentlemen


He's "British smart"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius."

Well I guess you don't need school anymore. You figured out how to change your name on zoom. Who needs math, history, English or science when you can do that?
Boss: Hey Anderson, we can make 97 units from 120lbs of raw materials. But we have to place orders of materials in 175lb batches. What is the most efficient order with the least amount of waste we can do?
Anderson: *reconnecting*
Boss: Now THAT kid had what it takes to succeed. Promote him immediately!


This
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Comment uploading
 
WellThatHappened
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: "Been doing it for weeks. The lad doesn't need to worry about his education, he's already a bona fide genius."

Well I guess you don't need school anymore. You figured out how to change your name on zoom. Who needs math, history, English or science when you can do that?
Boss: Hey Anderson, we can make 97 units from 120lbs of raw materials. But we have to place orders of materials in 175lb batches. What is the most efficient order with the least amount of waste we can do?
Anderson: *reconnecting*
Boss: Now THAT kid had what it takes to succeed. Promote him immediately!


While I totally understand where you're coming from, there IS a trend in some businesses of someone "Failing their way to the top". Hence the reason there are so many incompetent people in upper management (aside from nepotism)
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Bonafide Genius may look like:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.


Did they have a cousin called La-a?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard elementary school kids talking about the "reconnecting" trick last fall.  I don't think any of them actually tried it, or any teachers fell for it if they did.  Sounds like a schoolyard urban legend.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: Is his name Bobby Tables?


[RECONNECTING]
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.


So, I had an idea for how to fool zoom hosts, but I haven't checked if it would work.

You can create your own backgrounds. So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.

So, I had an idea for how to fool zoom hosts, but I haven't checked if it would work.

You can create your own backgrounds. So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?


....inspired by the movie "Speed".
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.


So what are you trying to say?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?


Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom-Servo: What a Bonafide Genius may look like:

[pbs.twimg.com image 496x253]


What a bone-ified genius mght look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Did you know that the plural of anecdotes is evidence?

/Fark is best when linking tabloid stories about second hand anecdotes from Twitter that probably never happened
//My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Ferris pass-out at 31 Flavors last night. I guess it's pretty serious.


When I was a genius schoolboy I would have received a 0 on any report I handed in with such weak source material.
 
styxroxhades
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a kid do it awhile back. Just ignored the name and assumed he was attempting a joke that fell a flat. Maybe it's more charming with elementary students since my student was 14.

Also had the kids coming in with names of other kids, then disrupting class. That worked for a day, then all the other kids hated the ones who did it, and as soon as we realized what they were doing it was easy to end. I will admit that first day they did it was a challenge and frustrating.

I didn't consider publishing an article about these adventures in a global paper and getting it linked to fark! Guess that's why I'm still in a classroom.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: 12349876: Is his name Bobby Tables?

[RECONNECTING]


Is that any relation to [CARRIER LOST]?
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?

Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.


Wrong? How should I know what's wrong? I'm not some Greek philosopher.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.


Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Natalie Portmanteau: Pocket Ninja: You can tell this is completely true story and not just the dumb retelling of a very old joke because some celebrity said it happened to someone else who wasn't even interviewed. See, if they had interviewed the person it actually happened to, that person might have been lying. Also, the story was backed up by numerous Tweets and other social media posts from people who liked it. Anonymous strangers on the internet don't like fake stories, so this one must not be fake.

Reminds me of these kids my friend's cousin's aunt taught back in elementary school, Oranjello and Lemonjello. Man those were some characters. I heard that their mother named them after her favorite snacks in the hospital.

So, I had an idea for how to fool zoom hosts, but I haven't checked if it would work.

You can create your own backgrounds. So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?

....inspired by the movie "Speed".


Or any other heist film. Yeah.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?

Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.


You can use the idea if you want to.
 
KimHoppes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I've been homeschooling my kids for years now.  Early on (1st or 2nd grade level) I remember thinking my kid had a natural affinity in one of his subjects because he was just breezing through the workbook.
Then I checked the answers.
"Answers may vary."
I laughed my a$$ off internally while explaining at 7yo level that he needs to do it over because this is not learning.
Then made sure to double-check the back of the workbooks for the answer key and rip them out.  🤣

Age old issue with modern technology twist.  No "genius" level stuff, but still amusing.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: dothemath: Natalie Portmanteau: So what's to stop you from creating a background thats an hour long recording of you siting in front of your computer for an hour?

Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

You can use the idea if you want to.


I probably will.
 
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

12349876: Is his name Bobby Tables?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.


Their body, their choice.
 
mononymous
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.


And morels are delicious.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.


They exist, most people just dont care.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mononymous: Their body, their choice.


This is a thing that stupid people say.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: I heard elementary school kids talking about the "reconnecting" trick last fall.  I don't think any of them actually tried it, or any teachers fell for it if they did.  Sounds like a schoolyard urban legend.


There was an article back in May 2020 about a kid who *almost* got away with it, but had misspelled it: https://geekologie.com/2020/05/a-for-​e​ffort-kid-attempts-to-get-out-of.php

So it's been known.  With this and the mention of kids changing their names to someone else to post offensive stuff, you start to wonder why Zoom doesn't specifically have a 'classroom' mode that locks name changes out.  And starts everyone muted, until the teacher lets them speak.

It's possible that Zoom has some sort of mode for teachers ... I would think that you would want the teacher controlling what the other kids are seeing, and only the teacher can see the kids (to watch for who might be dozing off or with that 'what the hell are you talking about' expression).  Maybe for larger classes, you have it cycle through groups of students for a few seconds each (like security cameras) with the ability to pin a few students who are leading indicators that you need to slow down / restate the lesson.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If my kids don't as much as talk enough in their zoom meetings, I get an immediate email from the teacher...

Also, all the kids in their class changed their names to 'reconnecting' to play a joke on the teacher, so it must have been kindof obvious.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mononymous: waxbeans: dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.

Their body, their choice.


😂 our collective actions have to rise above our individual failures otherwise we are not responsible people.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: waxbeans: dothemath: Morals?
Ethics?

You sicken me.

Morels and Ethics don't exist in a world that allows people to be homeless.

They exist, most people just dont care.


Nope. They're myths.
Much like Christopher Columbus and manifest destiny.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

