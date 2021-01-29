 Skip to content
(CBC)   This article has everything: beaver, two cougars and a raw dog   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Interesting, Attack, Yukon, Attack!, Dog, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Yukon River, Heidi Warren, 2005 singles  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
Wobambo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Raw dogging two cougars may sound like a good time, but I - . . . Actually, nevermind. You have fun, champ!
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Don't mess with northern Canadian ladies. They'll mess you up.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...the headline was good, but lynxes and cougars are different animals...
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: ...the headline was good, but lynxes and cougars are different animals...


...unless you're calling the ladies cougars, in which case you're leaving out the lynx, but then.....I'll just show myself out...
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, sure, no one's used that file transfer protocol in ages, but to just have it latch onto your attachments? Holy crap...
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.cbc.ca


The dog on the right is sick of her shiat.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ballsy, but about what I'd expect for a Northern person with a dog. You look out for doggo, doggo looks out for you.

Lynxes can do some damage and are broadly incapable of giving any farks. That's real brazen, though.
 
moike
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sorry, but it's just the Canadian way, eh.
 
solcofn
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.com
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
img.timeinc.net


/still works
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A necropsy (the equivalent of an autopsy) will be performed on the wild animal to get a better understanding of the animal's state at the time of the attack, he said.

Is this a way of saying they're figuring out if the woman needs a rabies shot?

/she's a badass either way
 
wademh
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Super Chronic: A necropsy (the equivalent of an autopsy) will be performed on the wild animal to get a better understanding of the animal's state at the time of the attack, he said.

Is this a way of saying they're figuring out if the woman needs a rabies shot?

/she's a badass either way


distemper is another possibility
 
