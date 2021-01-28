 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Marine biologists announce the discovery of a new whale species living in plain sight in the Gulf of Mexico   (npr.org) divider line
15
    More: Cool, Whale, Skull, Mammal, new species of whale, Patricia Rosel, oil spills, main difference, Rice's whale  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 29 Jan 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We discovered a ne...and they're extinct
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Marine biologists thought they were Bryde's (pronounced "broodus") whales...

Perhaps were it spelled more phonetically they could have avoided the confusion.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
yeah but how do they taste?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I was expecting a picture of your mom
 
Andric [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Are we sure they're not just really large globs of fish stuck together with crude oil?
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure that we knew they were there the whole time....

i2-prod.belfastlive.co.ukView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
img.cinemablend.comView Full Size


It was a Titleist.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"From the 'Genetic Data' we collected"

We pick up poop and put it through a battery of analysis tests.  Oh my god this one time Sully took a dump right into the hopper and for a week we thought there was a colony of humanoids living in an underwater commune with a Burger King.  But that's our Sully.  He likes them Whoppers.  Never figured out what he was before the light came and took him.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"In plain sight."  Ridiculous.  I can't even see the Gulf of Mexico from here.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JaCiNto: Pretty sure that we knew they were there the whole time....

[i2-prod.belfastlive.co.uk image 615x346]


And they're about to set sail!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oops, the whale was just made extinct by the Japanese looking for something new to eat.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.