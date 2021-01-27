 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Victorville Daily Press)   The correlation between "keeping your gym open illegally during Covid quarantine" and "being arrested for storming the Capitol" is pretty strong   (vvdailypress.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, United States Capitol, September 11 attacks, United States Capitol Police, Jacob Lewis, Washington, D.C., FBI agents Wednesday, Federal Bureau of Investigation, United States Department of Justice  
•       •       •

998 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 29 Jan 2021 at 7:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy looks like such a meathead.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
You gotta admit they are consistent
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"No one told me it was illegal to be part of a riot that killed a cop.  He must have been a liberal cop so that makes it OK.  We good, right?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The photo in TFA brings me a little comfort. Look at how many mouthbreathers are recording their own crimes.
>mouthbreathers records himself smashing windows
>post video to Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Grindr
>????
>loses profit because it all went to bail money
 
tbhouston
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He looks so happy in his body armor, has his branded apparel and a water body clipped on his side. Might be the greatest day of his life.

I can't wait for the mugshot.
 
jso2897
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Asshole is as asshole does.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the articles about the cost of a hospital stay for COVID, then the civil suits against gyms and other businesses for damages.  Could it be millions pop?

Only the first few law suits will clean out the business and prison at least has shelter and food.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wait!  A guy like this would tell lies to the FBI?
 
Chabash
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So much finding out.
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Storming the Capitol was the obvious next step for CrossFit enthusiasts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He stated that he did not partake in any violence while he was in the building and that he believed that some individuals involved in agitating were Antifa members in disguise"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is that the guy who killed a teenager drunk driving?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"He stated that he did not partake in any violence while he was in the building and that he believed that some individuals involved in agitating were Antifa members in disguise."

Is antifa in the room with us now, sir? We have a nice padded room that they can't get in to, you'll like it there.
 
phamwaa
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Victorville.
Figures.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Never skip brain day, bro.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why are enemies of the state being allowed to have bail?
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And good lord have there been so many people ready to defend him online.

"Well what do you expect him to do? How is he supposed to make money now?"

So, what, we throw put rule of law entirely out the window whenever a nationwide crisis stops your flow of money?
 
Gonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have flown into Victorville, CA on multiple occasions. I don't understand why someone would stay there.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe we should just give the Capitol Hill attack its own tab?
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.