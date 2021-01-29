 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(We Are Central PA)   Protip: If your car inspection has lapsed, don't drive with drugs in the car   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
16
    More: Dumbass, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Adam N. Lewis, state police, attempted traffic stop, Preliminary hearing, Cambria County, Pennsylvania, Arraignment, Hastings man  
•       •       •

198 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 10:50 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been letting my inspections lapse into the next month for the past ten years. Two more and it's like I got a free year's inspection!

TAKE THAT BIG GOVERNMENT!
 
reveal101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
One crime at a time, gentlemen.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I first read that as "cat inspection", and was very confused.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought most states suspended enforcement of petty revenue generating laws like emission tests because of the pandemic.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But if your drugs are expired, they can't be used as evidence.  My cellmate told me that, and he stole a lawyer's identity.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Lewis was found hiding under branches.."

There is a certain poetry in this.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I first read that as "cat inspection", and was very confused.


This Fark.com thread is now brought to you by Cat® Inspect, your Fark Thread will return after this unwarranted and unpaid for copy and paste.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Looking for better machine productivity? Regular inspections can help. Thanks to Cat® Inspect, you can start every day with equipment data right in the palm of your hand.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This free, easy-to-use app lets you capture the inspection data you want and integrates with your other Cat data systems, so you can keep a close eye on your fleet.
Cat Inspect allows you to:
Share Videos and Photos
Capture On-the-Go Notes
Assign Inspections
Rate Needed Repairs
Obtain Inspection History
Create Custom Inspection Forms
Pre-register SOS Samples
Integrate with Cat App, VisionLink, My.Cat.com

If a photo is worth a thousand words, then a video is worth a million.
Adding photos to an inspection report forms a visual record - supporting evidence for a logged deficiency, or potential issue that may arise. Adding video, where suited, adds a whole new level of detail into your inspection reports. Together, photos and videos have the power to communicate more than comments (words) alone. It aids in capturing noise and movement associated to reported issues, in explaining issues in a short amount of time, fosters better communication and shows greater context on condition, all of which leaves less room for confusion and misinterpretation, providing a great value add to operators, fleet managers, maintenance managers, owners, and more.
Download Cat Inspect App, and Inspect to Protect your fleet today!

Fark user imageView Full Size



Back to your regularly scheduled Fark Thread
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I've been letting my inspections lapse into the next month for the past ten years. Two more and it's like I got a free year's inspection!

TAKE THAT BIG GOVERNMENT!


Here they don't shift the date of the following inspection, if your inspection is due March 1st, then it's always due March 1st.  For us it's just emissions, but I can't deny that with some of the rolling heaps I wouldn't particularly object to vehicles registered for general purpose over say, twenty years old requiring a more in-depth inspection.  Plus depending on how late you are there may be a fine assessed at renewal on top of the full registration price.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have an inspection due by Monday.  It was 9°F last time I checked, and I need to get the license plate light working.  After spraining my wrist last night, it's not looking good for a timely stickering.   I'll have to refrain from drug trafficking until I get that taken care of.
 
steklo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: But if your drugs are expired, they can't be used as evidence.  My cellmate told me that, and he stole a lawyer's identity.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Also, tell the cop you're traveling and not driving."
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: I have an inspection due by Monday.  It was 9°F last time I checked, and I need to get the license plate light working.  After spraining my wrist last night, it's not looking good for a timely stickering.   I'll have to refrain from drug trafficking until I get that taken care of.


User Name checks out.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If you're going to haul drugs around. Make sure everything works. Check that all licensing stickers are current. Obey all traffic laws anally. Don't give cops any excuse  to pull you over.
And for God sake don't be black.
 
steklo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Years ago there was a documentary about Mexican Cartel drug mules. It's quite the operation. They have cars special for hauling drugs. All the lights work, inspection, paperwork is up to date. Car is in tip-top condition. The drivers dress like "normal" people, and are told to follow the speed limit, follow all traffic laws and there's usually another cartel car following them in case the first car is pulled over and to ensure it makes it to the final destination.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Maybe the car runs better with a a few drugs in it.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Years ago there was a documentary about Mexican Cartel drug mules. It's quite the operation. They have cars special for hauling drugs. All the lights work, inspection, paperwork is up to date. Car is in tip-top condition. The drivers dress like "normal" people, and are told to follow the speed limit, follow all traffic laws and there's usually another cartel car following them in case the first car is pulled over and to ensure it makes it to the final destination.


Fark user imageView Full Size

There are two scenes of three way old man sex in this film. Two of them.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Years ago there was a documentary about Mexican Cartel drug mules. It's quite the operation. They have cars special for hauling drugs. All the lights work, inspection, paperwork is up to date. Car is in tip-top condition. The drivers dress like "normal" people, and are told to follow the speed limit, follow all traffic laws and there's usually another cartel car following them in case the first car is pulled over and to ensure it makes it to the final destination.


Man, that's as much work as a regular job.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.