(Irish Post US)   Not so cunning daredevil surfer attempts to hang ten on wash of superfast Belfast ferry in the shipping lanes. Very lucky Darwin wasn't aboard   (irishpost.com) divider line
Threp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "... a member of the Bangor branch of the Royal National Lifeguard Institution (RNLI) said they were 'lost for words' following the surfer's reckless actions."

Pretty sure that should be "Lost for words we can actually publish."
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Weird how they call him the casualty throughout the article.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And yes, alcohol may have been a factor.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His friends call him "chum".
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doesn't seem particularly risky to me. He'd be behind the ship, no no chance of being minced by the propellers.

Before the current ships Stena ran an HSS between Stranraer and Belfast.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


One inspired chap managed to jetski right under one while it was travelling at speed in Belfast Lough, for which the only appropriate word is "legend".
 
swankywanky
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No one onboard had a phone and took some video?

I am dissapoint.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Death goes on day after day
Body torn up every way
So ferry, cross the Lagan
'Cause surfing's the thing I love
Down here I'll stay
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
' casualty '?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Salmon: Weird how they call him the casualty throughout the article.


Pretty standard description when quoting from various official governmental sources on this side of the pond.

An incident involving emergency & other services will have x number of casualties until proven otherwise. Dr's pronounce death, at which point they may be referred to as fatalities. This persons actions may end up him later being referred to as 'the accused', 'the guilty of creating a public nuisance', the 'bloody idiot' and - in some social circles - 'a righteous dude / dudette'.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He was waiting for the new and improved 3rd edition before buying

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't they surf in the oil tanker's wakes around Galveston?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

orbister: Doesn't seem particularly risky to me. He'd be behind the ship, no no chance of being minced by the propellers.


I think his plan was to ride the bow wave, so he'd have to be pretty close to get a wave of any appreciable height.  Get sucked under the ship and you're going to have a bad day.  Getting hit by the screws is just one outcome.

CSB: when in the Navy, we would occasionally have dolphin/porpoise "surfing" on our bow waves.

/Airplanes have propellers; ships have screws.
 
fark account name
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: ' casualty '?


Mistranslation from Irish English to intelligible version of English

Probably said, "casually paddled to shore" and reporter heard "casualty paddled to shore"
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ah humans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I assume the Belfast Coast Guard is just one guy paddling a whiskey barrel full of explosives.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
???  This is practically a recognized sport in Houston...

How To Tanker Surf
Youtube aDbqyaUlk8A
 
