(9News (Australia))   US Air Force is well on its way to creating terminator force that can regenerate itself with technology that may heal wounds more than five times faster than the human body   (9news.com.au) divider line
    More: Interesting, DNA, Wound healing, F Super Hornet, Human body, Gene expression, Gene, F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, person's own cells  
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is bad news...

For Sarah Connor!
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: This is bad news...

For Sarah Connor!


That meme needs to die.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super glue?
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you inject it, or is it, like, a very powerful light, that you could, you know, shine inside the body?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you can't pass for human, you're not much good to us."

Fark user imageView Full Size


(couldn't find the right pic)
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the Umbrella Corporation involved?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Air Force?  But what happens if they go out in the rain?

I mean, other than getting a Caught in the Rain award
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I no longer have any respect for our Armed Forces thanks to Trump and the GOP.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

/Shepard
//Wrex
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paraphrase = 'Will allow the cells to multiply at 5 times the normal rate.'

So, they mean cancer?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I no longer have any respect for our Armed Forces thanks to Trump and the GOP.


So all those guys guarding the Capitol against further MAGA shenanigans can just go fark themselves then, I suppose.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: HighOnCraic: This is bad news...

For Sarah Connor!

That meme needs to die.


Even if it does it'll be back.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I no longer have any respect for our Armed Forces thanks to Trump and the GOP.


I no longer have any respect for Fark thanks to backhand.slap.of.reason.
 
Chevello
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shiat. They tricked me! They said they had extra COVID vaccines to get rid of!
 
oopsboom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nobody11155: Paraphrase = 'Will allow the cells to multiply at 5 times the normal rate.'

So, they mean cancer?


i was kind of side eyeing that when i read it.
This is done using proteins called transcription factors that "turn on and off" various genes within cells to regulate activities such as cell division and growth, and cell migration and organisation.
did someone cure cancer on the down low here and forget to tell anyone?
 
symptomoftheuniverse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hope ya like your second head.
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Drugs to heal faster, and eventually even regrow lost parts are definitely on the list of stuff I'd expect to see in future medicine, along with slowing, stopping, and even cancelling aging so everyone basically just stays 25. As others have pointed out though, the risk with all of the above is that uncontrolled cell growth is called cancer, so unless we can either find a way around that, or find a reliable way to stop all cancers (and we ARE well on the way to both), any research on this stuff has to be done very, very, cautiously, or the resulting drugs may help in the short run, but cause people to die horribly years down the line.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: HighOnCraic: This is bad news...

For Sarah Connor!

That meme needs to die.


Listen, and understand. That meme is out there. It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear. And it absolutely will not stop, ever, until you are dead.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
A rate of growth is applied across many fields, such as R0.
What do they have in common? 4.669 (Feigenbaum constant)
This equation will change how you see the world (the logistic map)
Youtube ovJcsL7vyrk
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: HighOnCraic: This is bad news...

For Sarah Connor!

That meme needs to die.


You know who ELSE wanted Sarah Connor to die?!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paper cuts are nasty business
 
inner ted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SergeantObvious: backhand.slap.of.reason: I no longer have any respect for our Armed Forces thanks to Trump and the GOP.

I no longer have any respect for Fark thanks to backhand.slap.of.reason.


cancel culture, sad
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: "If you can't pass for human, you're not much good to us."

[Fark user image image 737x412]

(couldn't find the right pic)


I did find it (searching for "terminator 2 pass for human") but not hotlinking it because it shows her with pliers half-deep inside what appears to be a back, so I'm gonna err to the side of caution.

Most GIS for obvious things like "surgery scene" return pics of the CPU removal scene that was deleted from the movie.  (IMO for good reason, it killed the pacing)
 
Techniccal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm thinking like injectible psoriasis? I have that already over 90% of my body. I tell my kids it's the wolverine factor. They like it better than the real explanation
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: I no longer have any respect for our Armed Forces thanks to Trump and the GOP.


You're a reasonable person with the ability to keep things in perspective.
 
