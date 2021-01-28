 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   List of all members of Congress with contact info? Check. Stop the Steal flyer? Check. Illegal gun and ammo? Check. From WV? Check. Checking out the Capitol fencing? Check. Concerned about "righteousness, justice and truth"? Check. Arrested? Check   (upi.com) divider line
    Nancy Pelosi, United States House of Representatives, United States Congress, Police, United States Senate, United States Capitol Police, United States Capitol, Washington, D.C.  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Parler hack came at an awfully convenient time. I wonder how many investigations got their start/got updated because of that particular leak.

I am sure that the usual Law and Order advocates will be quite strident in their defense of the Capitol Police charging him with carrying an unlicensed firearm, a stain on the law abiding community, yes?

Yes?

Hello? Is this thing even on?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dennis Westover, 71, was arrested outside the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial after he was found armed with a handgun and 20 rounds of ammunition. He also had "Stop the Steal paperwork," including a list of senators and representatives both in the U.S. Congress and his home state of West Virginia and their contact information, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.

Westover was taken into custody and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of unregistered ammunition and unlawful possession of a firearm after Capitol Police noticed him parked in the middle of an intersection.

Wow, those Antifa plants are REALLY working hard on their back-stories. Imagine spending over 50 years doing a perfect impersonation of a right wing nut job JUST so you could make Trump and Trumpers look bad.
 
HansoSparxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aw, what a cute old man.  He couldn't possibly be a threat.  He just wants to be martyred for his lord.  It's the highest honor in their religion.
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The terrorist right wing just ain't that bright, are they?
 
anuran
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Aw, what a cute old man.  He couldn't possibly be a threat.  He just wants to be martyred for his lord.  It's the highest honor in their religion.


If he is he gets a conspiracy theory with 72 versions
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trump voter : check. Will get released on parole because hes old and white : check
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Aw, what a cute old man.  He couldn't possibly be a threat.  He just wants to be martyred for his lord.  It's the highest honor in their religion.


Freedom of religion! Released on bail! Will never see a minute in a jail cell. Nor will fox news or newsmax or oann or the GOP face any consequences for their brainwashing tens of milllions of people with lies and sedition propaganda for the last 20 years.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What several years of intentionally lying looks like.

Put them all in a classroom with bars and locked doors and no key
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Let's check out our hero:

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Yikes.
 
mmojo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is these criminal masterminds always get caught by traffic infractions?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Aussie_As:

Imagine spending over 50 years doing a perfect impersonation of a right wing nut job JUST so you could make Trump and Trumpers look bad.


gstatic.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just wait until one of these unstable veteran snipers decides to go off.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HansoSparxx: Aw, what a cute old man.  He couldn't possibly be a threat.  He just wants to be martyred for his lord.  It's the highest honor in their religion.


I have nothing but but contempt for authoritarians, and for the religious, and for Islam and its adherents in particular, but I will give that last this:

Those Muslim terrorists had conviction; they were willing not only to kill, but also to die for their bullshiat beliefs; I cannot help but respect that, somewhat.

This asshole? He expects to go home, maybe pay a small fine, and go back to watching OANN while drinking shiatty beer.

//no, I'm not Bill Maher.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Let's check out our hero:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]

Yikes.


It's like the story of Walter White took a much sadder and even stupider turn
 
aagrajag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Just wait until one of these unstable veteran snipers decides to go off.


Only a matter of time.

The chickens truly are coming home to roost, and the next four years - and beyond, probably - will be pockmarked with right-wing terrorism.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bslim: Let's check out our hero:

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 850x510]

Yikes.


Just a harmless sweet old man...
Fark user imageView Full Size


...adding that he was in engaged in a process of "righteousness, justice and truth."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
