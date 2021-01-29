 Skip to content
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bra-vo!

It's time someone put the "sincerely held belief" crowd in their self-appointed places.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm usually not a fan of the "let's see YOU do better!" rejoinder
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This guy is obviously completely out of farks to give. And who can blame him.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
God I love a disciplinarian headmaster.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As the son of a lifelong teacher, this gives me warm fuzzies.
 
Rhino Jockey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Notabunny
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Kinda related CSB

So a couple of lifetimes ago, when Thing1 and Thing2 were in diapers, I was getting frustrated because when I'd get home from work the house was a mess, there was nothing to eat, it looked like none of the basic chores had been done all day, etc. So I took a couple of weeks off work to show Mrs 'Bunny "how this job is done." I said she should sit back and relax, and that by 5:00 every day the house would be clean, laundry would be folded and put away, dinner would be done, and Thing1 and Thing2 would be happy, content, and clean little kinders. I've said a lot of stupid shiat in my life, but that's right up there at the top. The truth is that it was 3 days before I had time to brush my teeth and bathe. I learned that saying, "How can I help?" is a lot more appreciated and a lot less exhausting.

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rhino Jockey: [i.reddituploads.com image 600x404]


uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Smoking GNU
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Kinda related CSB

So a couple of lifetimes ago, when Thing1 and Thing2 were in diapers, I was getting frustrated because when I'd get home from work the house was a mess, there was nothing to eat, it looked like none of the basic chores had been done all day, etc. So I took a couple of weeks off work to show Mrs 'Bunny "how this job is done." I said she should sit back and relax, and that by 5:00 every day the house would be clean, laundry would be folded and put away, dinner would be done, and Thing1 and Thing2 would be happy, content, and clean little kinders. I've said a lot of stupid shiat in my life, but that's right up there at the top. The truth is that it was 3 days before I had time to brush my teeth and bathe. I learned that saying, "How can I help?" is a lot more appreciated and a lot less exhausting.

I feel like you've mentioned this CBS before.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Excuse me, subby, but I believe prior etiquette is, "Chan, that last paragraph, tho."
 
turboke
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Excuse me, subby, but I believe prior etiquette is, "Chan, that last paragraph, tho."


Username checks out!!!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Notabunny: Kinda related CSB

So a couple of lifetimes ago, when Thing1 and Thing2 were in diapers, I was getting frustrated because when I'd get home from work the house was a mess, there was nothing to eat, it looked like none of the basic chores had been done all day, etc. So I took a couple of weeks off work to show Mrs 'Bunny "how this job is done." I said she should sit back and relax, and that by 5:00 every day the house would be clean, laundry would be folded and put away, dinner would be done, and Thing1 and Thing2 would be happy, content, and clean little kinders. I've said a lot of stupid shiat in my life, but that's right up there at the top. The truth is that it was 3 days before I had time to brush my teeth and bathe. I learned that saying, "How can I help?" is a lot more appreciated and a lot less exhausting.

I feel like you've mentioned this CBS before.


I'd say it's a pretty damn good cautionary tale.
 
Notabunny
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Smoking GNU: Notabunny: Kinda related CSB

So a couple of lifetimes ago, when Thing1 and Thing2 were in diapers, I was getting frustrated because when I'd get home from work the house was a mess, there was nothing to eat, it looked like none of the basic chores had been done all day, etc. So I took a couple of weeks off work to show Mrs 'Bunny "how this job is done." I said she should sit back and relax, and that by 5:00 every day the house would be clean, laundry would be folded and put away, dinner would be done, and Thing1 and Thing2 would be happy, content, and clean little kinders. I've said a lot of stupid shiat in my life, but that's right up there at the top. The truth is that it was 3 days before I had time to brush my teeth and bathe. I learned that saying, "How can I help?" is a lot more appreciated and a lot less exhausting.

I feel like you've mentioned this CBS before.


Probably. It was traumatizing.
 
