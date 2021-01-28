 Skip to content
(CNN)   Australian man discovers Lake Placid a misnomer, finds head in the jaws of death   (edition.cnn.com) divider line
7
CarnySaur
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My understanding is you can easily keep the jaws shut but not the prying bit.
Head inside jaws is not a position where one has good leverage, either.

/surprised the croc didn't spin and break his neck.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bruce Gets Loose from Croc Abuse
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I first thought of New York here but then I realize it is winter. Australia of course is in summer so that makes sense.
 
the voice of raisin [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [Fark user image image 707x1000]


get the lights, done in 1
 
Unscratchable_Itch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
And in the town of Cairns, they say, that man's balls grew 3 sizes that day.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The story left out the fact that the dude insulted the croc - the croc had a snappy comeback.
 
