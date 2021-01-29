 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Covid-19 long haulers have lasting affects akin to survivors of Ebola   (theguardian.com) divider line
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Glad more doctors are realizing this. Here's an article from September by Dr. Craig A. Spencer, the director of Global Health in Emergency Medicine at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center (WaPo, so possible paywall):

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health​/​covid-slow-recovery-long-hauler-compli​cations--/2020/09/18/73c2fd20-f45c-11e​a-bc45-e5d48ab44b9f_story.html

Spencer himself survived Ebola and continues to have similar symptoms to COVID long-haulers, including me.

It's so hard to really understand what it's like unless you've been through it, which is why I feel very fortunate to have (finally, after several months of medical gaslighting) been diagnosed, by a doctor who (unbeknownst to me at the time) is herself a long-hauler.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed - East Bound And Down
Youtube 8QAEmCuBnck
 
