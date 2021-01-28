 Skip to content
 
(KBZK Bozeman)   10-year-old kids steal an RV and drive erratically while running other cars off the road; generally making them indistinguishable from most RV owners   (kbzk.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Law enforcement found the vehicle on Sugar Avenue and started a slow-speed pursuit where speeds ranged from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Officers were able to bring the RV to a safe stop after popping all of its tires with spike strips.

Why pop the tires when you could just grab the ladder on the back?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I drove a thirty foot RV around the grand prix track in Montreal so I'm getting a kick etc
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: I drove a thirty foot RV around the grand prix track in Montreal so I'm getting a kick etc


Or, you could take an RV around the Nurburgring....or a DHL van...or hang your a$$ out the window
(RV at 2:59)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpH5_​L​uxqwo
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Law enforcement found the vehicle on Sugar Avenue and started a slow-speed pursuit where speeds ranged from 10 to 25 miles per hour. Officers were able to bring the RV to a safe stop after popping all of its tires with spike strips.

Why pop the tires when you could just grab the ladder on the back?


Popping the tires makes it easier for them to rip the kids out of the cabin and start beating them senseless. Or shoot them if they are a minority. I don't know. IDNRTFA
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How else were they going to get the Worlds Fair?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The problem wasn't the kids doing 10mph, it was the other RV driver doing 10.0002 who pulled out to pass them
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You cannot operate something that size and that rigid like a normal vehicle around other people.

/insert TWSS here
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: You cannot operate something that size and that rigid like a normal vehicle around other people.

/insert TWSS here


frasierdenied.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
