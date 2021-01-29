 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Marketwatch)   Texas fifth grader cashes in Gamestop shares his mom gave him as gift in 2019   (marketwatch.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Initial public offering, San Antonio Express-News, GameStop shares, Kwanzaa, Nina Carr, Kwanzaa gift, Stock market, previous session  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 2:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jaydyn is putting the remaining $2,200 into his savings account

Galant: Teaches her kid to invest.

Goofus: Teaches her kid to put investment profits in a no-yield savings account
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's good, every lad should learn about professional gambling by the age of 10.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lucky kid. Kwanzaa Claus ain't never given me shiat.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Reddit mob is unable to maintain the squeeze if institutional investors decide to cash out and they have little reason to hang on to Gamestop.

This play might have worked once and spectacularly when hedge funds short the stock  at $5 and retail investors bid it up to $300, problem is that FED provides hedge funds with infinity + 1 liquidity and they just reloaded.

There is no way this is investment, just pure speculation and what goes up, must come down.

Stock manias have a tendency to end badly for the little people.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creidiki: Reddit mob is unable to maintain the squeeze if institutional investors decide to cash out and they have little reason to hang on to Gamestop.

This play might have worked once and spectacularly when hedge funds short the stock  at $5 and retail investors bid it up to $300, problem is that FED provides hedge funds with infinity + 1 liquidity and they just reloaded.

There is no way this is investment, just pure speculation and what goes up, must come down.

Stock manias have a tendency to end badly for the little people.


If this is a one-off and Wall Street... "fixes the glitch"... you're right. This ends up with some winners, far more losers, and some huge losers who will just make it up the next day. Pure speculation.

But what if this happens again? And again? And instead of Wall Street fixing the glitch, they just try to keep individual investors from taking advantage of it (while allowing hedge funds to do so)- like they seem to be doing now?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good for this kid for getting out when he did. If he were a bit greedier, he might have ended up with quite a bit less.

I've got boxes of Pokemon packs, if he needs a place to park that $1,000.
 
Be polite walk on the right [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All if them?

/ppft 'rtfa'
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Burn him! Burn him at the stake!"

That's what the true believers essentially said when I told them I had taken profits on AMC yesterday. The battle is over and tons of them still don't realize it yet.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

puffy999: But what if this happens again? And again? And instead of Wall Street fixing the glitch, they just try to keep individual investors from taking advantage of it (while allowing hedge funds to do so)- like they seem to be doing now?


There is a narrow set of circumstances this can happen. If there is a massive short selling of stocks that have low volume of trade. In 2008 Porsche decided to try to take over Volkswagen and doing so bidded the share price up so that it seemed overvalued and shorts attacked. Problem is that Porsche already owned the shares and intended to keep VW so when short sellers tried to buy back the shares they had borrowed and sold they were farked.

It will happen again, short squeezes are nothing new, but repeating it with Gamestop is very, very hard. Majority of the stock is owned by company insiders and investment funds. As long as those don't move this thing has a chance of keep on keeping on. Once they move ("diversifying my portfolio"), pop goes the bubble.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Creidiki: puffy999: But what if this happens again? And again? And instead of Wall Street fixing the glitch, they just try to keep individual investors from taking advantage of it (while allowing hedge funds to do so)- like they seem to be doing now?

There is a narrow set of circumstances this can happen. If there is a massive short selling of stocks that have low volume of trade. In 2008 Porsche decided to try to take over Volkswagen and doing so bidded the share price up so that it seemed overvalued and shorts attacked. Problem is that Porsche already owned the shares and intended to keep VW so when short sellers tried to buy back the shares they had borrowed and sold they were farked.

It will happen again, short squeezes are nothing new, but repeating it with Gamestop is very, very hard. Majority of the stock is owned by company insiders and investment funds. As long as those don't move this thing has a chance of keep on keeping on. Once they move ("diversifying my portfolio"), pop goes the bubble.


TBF I guess by "this" I didn't specifically mean just taking advantage of shorts.

We have a loooooooot of ways in our economy to game the system. If were going this to stocks today, and given what happened 12+ years ago, whose to say where the next poison pill could be found
 
Photoshop This
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Creidiki: puffy999: But what if this happens again? And again? And instead of Wall Street fixing the glitch, they just try to keep individual investors from taking advantage of it (while allowing hedge funds to do so)- like they seem to be doing now?

There is a narrow set of circumstances this can happen. If there is a massive short selling of stocks that have low volume of trade. In 2008 Porsche decided to try to take over Volkswagen and doing so bidded the share price up so that it seemed overvalued and shorts attacked. Problem is that Porsche already owned the shares and intended to keep VW so when short sellers tried to buy back the shares they had borrowed and sold they were farked.

It will happen again, short squeezes are nothing new, but repeating it with Gamestop is very, very hard. Majority of the stock is owned by company insiders and investment funds. As long as those don't move this thing has a chance of keep on keeping on. Once they move ("diversifying my portfolio"), pop goes the bubble.


Did the squeeze actually happen yet? According to all of the brain-melting comments on Reddit and StockTwits, they were targeting today (Friday) because a bunch of the short contracts were expiring. Even with GME shares on Robinhood coming back on line, this whole event has probably spooked too many retail investors.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

puffy999: We have a loooooooot of ways in our economy to game the system. If were going this to stocks today, and given what happened 12+ years ago, whose to say where the next poison pill could be found


My guess is that all the funny money being pumped into the stonks will make the volatility go sky high. That makes the high frequeny trading bots go batshiat crazy and bankrupt a bunch of funds, which will be bailed out by bigger funds and when they run out of money there will be another Long Term Capital Management / Lehman Brothers moment.

And then the murders begin.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know if they are telling the truth, but a lot of people are saying they don't care if they lose money.  Now they want to destroy the hedgefund company (Melvin?) and RobinHood.  Some people are going to make out big on this given out massively overvalued it is, but most people are going to come out losers.

I have no desire to play this game.  I'm just looking fore another stock to invest in.  I want something that will grow reasonably well over the next few years.   I'd love to find another OKTA.  I bought 25 shares at $40 a few years ago.  It closed at $258 today.  That was pure luck.  I knew the business and thought they would do ok.  They exceeded my expectations by a massive amount.
 
Creidiki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Photoshop This: Did the squeeze actually happen yet? According to all of the brain-melting comments on Reddit and StockTwits, they were targeting today (Friday) because a bunch of the short contracts were expiring. Even with GME shares on Robinhood coming back on line, this whole event has probably spooked too many retail investors.


I don't know enough to answer that, but it sounds too good to be true and there is too much high emotions and blind faith involved for me to put any money in it.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.