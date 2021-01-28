 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Entire class of Georgia State Troopers cleared of cheating. Except the one guy that cheated   (wsbtv.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, The Trooper, main person, trooper academy staff, investigative reporter Mark Winne, issue of a violation of their integrity, far cry, The Cadets Drum and Bugle Corps, Investigative journalism  
•       •       •

378 clicks; posted to Main » on 29 Jan 2021 at 12:05 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He said the cadets clearly believed the teaching staff cleared them to use electronic devices and consult with each other on the test although the staff says those were not their instructions.

Hey...how did my students end up in cop school in Georgia?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, they nailed a scapegoat and cleared everyone else?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm sure this is very reassuring to the people of Georgia.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: I'm sure this is very reassuring to the people of Georgia.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.